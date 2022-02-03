National Guard training to be noisy for a few days

Residents in Anniston and other communities surrounding the Fort McClellan Army National Guard Training Center are in for a few shakes, rattles and booms this weekend.
That’s because today, Friday and Saturday artillery units at the Fort McClellan Training Center are scheduled to conduct live-fire training.
Jackson Hodges, city of Anniston public information officer, said a noise alert has been issued to alert residents of the thundering activity.
“You’ll typically hear the noises in the early afternoon, around 12 to 3 p.m. They come across as deep echoing booms throughout the area,” Jackson said.
Jackson said the noise is from the firing of artillery shells into the mountainside as the National Guard trains recruits and test munitions along with equipment.