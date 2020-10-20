Motorcyclist killed in Monday crash

A two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon left one man dead, according to authorities.
Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown said Cody Smith, 33, was pronounced dead at approximately 4:48 p.m. Records from September list Smith as a Jacksonville resident.
Brown said Smith was riding a motorcycle south on U.S. 431, near the intersection of Bynum-Leatherwood Road, when someone driving a pickup truck pulled out in front of him. Brown said Smith was killed instantly.
According to Brown, state troopers are investigating the incident. Attempts to reach state troopers for more information were unsuccessful.
Brown said Smith’s body was sent to a state Department of Forensic Sciences laboratory in Huntsville for an autopsy.
It is The Star’s policy to withhold the names of those killed or injured in traffic accidents on public roads until those names are confirmed by law enforcement or other authorities. Those authorities do not formally release names to any media until they have notified family members.