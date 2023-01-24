Mother, daughter die in automobile accident

A mother and daughter from the Choccolocco area died in a two-car motor vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon, officials say.
Karen Tatum, 60, and her 36-year-old daughter Karen Janee Pope were involved in an accident on Choccolocco Road near Cobb Road, according to Calhoun County Deputy Coroner Daniel Price.
Pope was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident at 1:49 p.m. Tatum was transported to Regional Medical Center in Anniston where efforts to save her were unsuccessful and she was pronounced dead at 3:22 p.m.
The driver of the other vehicle was airlifted to a hospital in Birmingham, but that person’s condition was not available.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Quad Cities Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene.
