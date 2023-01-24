 Skip to main content
Mother, daughter die in automobile accident

A mother and daughter from the Choccolocco area died in a two-car motor vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon, officials say. 

Karen Tatum, 60, and her 36-year-old daughter Karen Janee Pope were involved in an accident on Choccolocco Road near Cobb Road, according to Calhoun County Deputy Coroner Daniel Price. 

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.