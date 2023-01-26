More shake-ups likely in another Calhoun County school

Saks residents and parents got the word Wednesday evening that their White Plains counterparts heard Monday: Change is coming to their schools.
About 70 people attended a community meeting at Saks Middle School led by Calhoun County School Superintendent José Reyes. Decisions must be made within the year, he told them, about necessary changes due to today’s financial realities.
In Saks, there is the future potential of a shifting of grades as the three Saks schools could become two.
In a neighborhood meeting for White Plains parents, students and residents, Calhoun County Schools Superintendent Jose Reyes told them they would have a voice in their schools’ future.
Reyes explained to the Saks residents, as he will continue doing soon to the other five community schools in the system, that they, the board members and he must think with their minds and their hearts throughout the process and allow the facts to guide their decisions.
The reality for most schools in the state is that the student population is falling. There have been no increases in funding from the state, and inflation is increasing the costs of transportation, utilities and all other costs for schools.
Specifically for Saks, the population of the three schools combined was 2,000 in 1997-98, dropping to 1,064 in 2021-22, the most dramatic decrease in all the county system’s seven community schools — 47 percent, owing to the proximity of Fort McClellan and the toll its closure took on the Saks population after 1999. Students and their families moved away, and the decline has continued. The downturn has affected the Saks and Weaver schools the most.
Reyes explained that the board will be voting within the next few months about changes for the schools, hopefully sooner rather than later to better prepare for the next school year’s fall opening.
The board does not plan to pink-slip any employees but will allow attrition to take place. Then, they will not hire replacement employees until necessary.
“Actually, there will likely be only two grades affected, the sixth and seventh grades,” Reyes said.
The sixth grade will become part of a lower school, and the seventh grade will become part of the upper school.
One parent wondered about the mental effect on students who will be affected by a shift in grades.
“You know how it is when you go to a family reunion,” Reyes said. “You will meet adults you do now know well, and there will be awkward moments. The kids, though, will meet cousins they’ve never met and within a few minutes, they’ll all be friends.”
After the meeting, Reyes said each of the communities is served by the county system as about 1,000 students.
“We must keep these community schools alive,” he said.
