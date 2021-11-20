Mistrial declared in Abbott trial

Deliberation had begun around 2:30 p.m. Friday after each side’s closing arguments. At 8:12 p.m. jurors gave word to the judge that they could not come to a unanimous decision on a verdict.
The jury paused to ask questions on numerous occasions with the discussion getting more intense as day turned to night and a verdict had not been decided. Raised voices shouting behind the closed doors of the jury's deliberation room could be heard throughout the courtroom after word was sent by letter to the judge that a decision could not be made.
"It's not possible," the jury's letter to the judge read.
Instead of declaring a mistrial due to the jury’s inability to come to a decision, Judge Debra Jones urged the jury to go home and return to deliberations the following morning, Saturday, with fresh eyes.
Both the prosecution and defense attorneys presented their final words to the jury in their closing arguments — arguments which Jones cautioned the jury should be regarded as persuasive speeches, not as evidence on either side.
The state presented its closing arguments first. Prosecutor Shawn Allen began by stating that Abbott “literally went looking for trouble.”
“Not just one, but two guys came walking to his house,” Allen said. “The house where his wife and his grandbaby were asleep.”
Many times through the proceedings it was mentioned that Abbott and his girlfriend were scared. Allen posed the question, “Wouldn’t Deatrice be scared?”, referring to the victim.
Allen suggested Barclay was in defensive mode as two men approached his house in the night with a weapon. He said if Barclay intended on shooting Abbott, why would he ask Abbott to show his hands?
“Why not just shoot the guy,” Allen said. “Why get close enough to get shot yourself?”
Allen said once the gun had jammed and Abbott was kneeling on the ground, Abbott’s friend Joshua Parker took the gun and fired at Barclay — who was unarmed by this point as Barclay’s firearm lay several feet away in the yard. Parker has also been charged with murder.
The state stressed to the jury that to claim self-defense, one must be entirely free from fault. Otherwise, the state said, the jury could render a verdict on whether Abbott was guilty of either intentional murder, or the lesser charge of provocation manslaughter.
In the defense’s closing argument, Bill Broome addressed the jury first to refute information given by the prosecution he claimed to be inaccurate — stating that Abbott and Parker did not accost Barclay at his home, but that the altercation happened on a public street.
Broome disagreed with the state’s attorney’s statements that Abbott was the aggressor or that Abbott entered Permita Street looking for trouble.
“They make a big to-do that it’s Mr. Barclay’s yard and they were looking for trouble,” Broome said. “They were looking for a truck.”
Broome said Barclay did not go into his home once he parked, remaining in his vehicle, and lurched the vehicle forward when Abbott was in front of the house. Broome said that Abbott was walking away and suggested that Barclay was lying in wait.
“Mr. Barclay pulls out behind him. That’s the instigator,” Broome said.
Broome also pointed out that Abbott was not intoxicated, nor had he been drinking the night of the incident, while Barclay had a blood alcohol level of 0.15.
“Don’t you think Mr. Barclay is thinking a little bit differently?” Broome asked, suggesting Barclay’s thinking was impaired.
Though Abbott admitted on the witness stand that he intended to kill Barclay, Broome said he only did so under the threat of his own life. Broome said Abbott was a prime candidate for exercising self-defense, as there was no better example of a lawful reason to use deadly physical force than on “somebody that shoots you.”
Abbott stood outside the courtroom with his family during jury deliberation.