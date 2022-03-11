Minimal snow, if any, for Anniston

Snow amounts expected in the Anniston area Saturday morning will not likely be enough to accumulate anywhere, according to the National Weather Service.
“Little to none” was the way meteorologist Alex Sizemore with the National Weather Service described the amount residents could count on. Sizemore said most of the snow should stay north of Interstate 20 in areas such as Blount, Etowah, and Cherokee counties.
“There could be a brief period there as the system moves through Saturday morning where there is snow in Anniston falling but we’re not expecting any accumulation,” Sizemore said. “If there is, it’s going to be very little — maybe on like grassy elevated surfaces.”
The forecast calls for rain around 4 a.m. Saturday which, mixed with the cold air, brings an 80 percent chance of precipitation — meaning a possibility of snow.
NWS forecasts show an 80 percent chance of rain, possibly mixed with snow, continues through Saturday morning until 10 a.m. with little or no accumulation expected.
The cold temperatures will remain with the low Saturday night forecast at 22 degrees and the low Sunday night forecast at 32 degrees.
Because of the anticipated cold weekend temperatures, the city of Anniston will have its warning station available at the Carver Community Center, 720 W. 14th St., beginning at 5 p.m. today (Friday) through Monday at 7 a.m.
This warming station effort is being led by the City of Anniston’s Community Task Force on Homelessness. For more information on the warming station, please contact the Carver Community Center at 256-231-7630.
Those interested in donating meals and/or assisting in meal preparations for the warming station can contact Ms. Diane Smith at 704-904-8774.
The contrast in temperature between Saturday morning and 48 hours previous is in keeping with the adage about March weather: In like a lion, out like a lamb.
“March is usually a bumpy ride in terms of weather systems coming across,” Sizemore said. He explained that cold air shifting its way across the states from Canada mixing with the warmer air coming up from the Caribbean can create stark temperature differences.
West Alabama to southeast Alabama could see a 30-degree temperature spread from those differing cold and warm fronts. South Alabama has some potential for severe weather coming across the Montgomery and Auburn areas where the warmer “more unstable air” will be, according to Sizemore.