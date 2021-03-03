Mike Rogers: Military may be required to get COVID vaccine

Nearly one out of three people in the military have turned down a chance to get a COVID-19 vaccine, and Congress may have to make the shot mandatory, U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Saks, said Wednesday.
“I’m hoping people will go ahead and take it, because there’s no reason not to,” Rogers said in a Zoom teleconference with members of the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce.
Organizers said they hoped for an hour-long question-and-answer session with the Congressman; technical problems and calls by the House for votes shortened that time considerably.
Rogers, the ranking minority member on the House Armed Services Committee, said Pentagon officials told the committee that two-thirds of troops who were offered the vaccine refused it. According to the New York Times, younger troops and enlisted people were more likely to refuse the shot than older people and officers.
It’s common for military personnel to get shots for diseases before they deploy overseas, and those shots usually aren’t optional. COVID-19 vaccines are optional now largely because they have only emergency approval from the Food and Drug Administration; Rogers said Congress may consider action to make them mandatory. He noted that soldiers are aware they have little right of refusal.
“Those of you who’ve been in the military know that if you’ve got bad teeth they won’t let you deploy,” he said.
Rogers said the halls of Congress are largely empty now due to the pandemic, a situation he describes as “like ‘The Walking Dead.’”
On the national debt: Rogers said one of his biggest worries was the national debt, which has grown during the pandemic because of borrowing to pay for stimulus packages.
He said that because of that past spending, he didn’t expect some key Democratic proposals, such as forgiveness of student debt, to go far. He said there’s talk in the Senate of paring down the Democrats’ proposed $15-per-hour minimum wage to $10 per hour, though Rogers said he didn’t expect even that proposal to pass.
On defense spending: Rogers said there’s one area in which he hopes spending will rise in the coming year. “My number one goal is to make sure defense spending is not cut,” he said.
Former President Donald Trump often argued on the 2020 campaign trial that his administration had “rebuilt the military.” Rogers on Wednesday said this was one of the few topics on which he disagrees with Trump. More spending is needed in areas such as cybersecurity and artificial intelligence, he said.
On Space Command: Rogers defended the Pentagon’s decision in January to eventually move the headquarters of the U.S. Space Command from Colorado to Huntsville. Colorado officials objected to the decision, claiming it was a partisan move to reward a red state. The decision is under review by the Pentagon.
Space Command isn’t the same as the Space Force, a new branch of the military created by Congress in 2019 and long advocated by Rogers. Rogers said Space Command is a “unified combatant command” that controls space assets run by any of the six branches of the military.
“We were doing space capabilities in all the services,” he said.
Rogers offered similar descriptions of the Space Force when he proposed it years ago. Even so, Rogers said he doesn’t expect Space Command to go away as Space Force picks up speed.
On voting rights: Rogers said he’s opposed to H.R. 1, a bill now before Congress that would restore voting rights to ex-felons and create automatic voter registration for people who turn 18, among other changes. He described the bill as a move “basically to make sure Republicans never win another election.”
On gun control: A member of the online audience asked about another bill, H.R. 127 by Rep Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas. The bill, which would require a license to own a firearm and would ban ammunition larger than .50 caliber, has garnered considerable attention from gun-rights groups, though there’s little indication House Democratic leaders are giving it high priority.
Rogers said the bill is driving gun sales among people who are concerned about possible future restrictions.
“One thing I hate is that I didn’t invest in a gun store before the election,” he joked.