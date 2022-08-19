 Skip to main content
Mental health coordinator for Calhoun County schools stays busy

From left to right are Nicole Burgess, a social worker for the Calhoun County School System; Amber Butler the system’s mental health services coordinator and Kristen Fargason, also a social worker. The three created the ‘Mindset Mondays’ curriculum, with the help of former educator Karen Carr, who is not shown. 

 Sherry Kughn / The Anniston Star

Amber Butler started her second year as Calhoun County schools’ mental health services coordinator Aug. 9. Her list of tasks is extensive.

“Last year, I made 360 referrals,” she told the Calhoun County Board of Education and the teachers and administrators who attended the Thursday afternoon meeting. Butler then answered a list of questions the board had asked her about her first year.