Megan Roberts steps up in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA — Megan Roberts says she carries a little of Anniston wherever she goes and that the sense of community she developed here plays a role in her career.
Having graduated from Wellborn High School and Jacksonville State, Roberts is poised to become the news director at the predominant television news department of the Tennessee Valley, beginning in January.
Roberts will take the journalism reins of WRCB-TV, the NBC affiliate in Chattanooga, just nine years after receiving her Bachelor of Arts degree in broadcast journalism from JSU.
“I actually went into school wanting to be a nurse,” Roberts said. “I had nurses in my family and it seemed a good career path to take. But when I had a department head tell me I would have to take three courses again, I thought maybe not.”
She said the idea of television had been presented to her “with the idea of being on TV.”
“That wasn’t quite my thing, but I started considering journalism,” Roberts said. “The pipe dream was to be a music journalist.”
She says the real seed of journalism was planted after the attacks of 9/11.
“That was probably the first big moment for me of watching the news. I remember my entire family being glued to the TV,” Roberts said. “That was my real introduction to journalism when I began to understand the importance of relaying information. When I started taking the classes, I found myself enjoying the conversations about research and ethics.”
She was able to begin putting those conversations into real life when, still a JSU student, Roberts became a news department intern at WBRC, the Fox affiliate in Birmingham.
“That’s when things started to click in for me,” she said. “I loved and still love keeping people ‘in the know’ as well as helping people better understand things that affect their lives.”
Roberts said she wanted to be a reporter but was in a situation “where you want to be what you see.”
She tried to get a second internship at WBRC, but was denied that opportunity. Instead, she was given a different one.
“The news director asked, ‘What about a job?’ and I was hired as an associate producer,” she said, recalling one of the first big news moments in that position was the night the Boston Marathon bombers were apprehended.
“I was still pretty green. I was on the overnight shift and I remember the news breaking. I could see those big moments unfold on TV and recognized the role that journalists have in not only giving people the truth, but also telling what it means for them. That has always been important to me.”
Roberts said moving from the idea of being a reporter to a producer came from “loving the idea of being responsible for a show with many different stories instead of doing one story for that day.”
“There are so many stories to tell and every one is unique,” she said. “I love taking a surface-level story and seeing what is underneath.”
“I would go to my overnight shift at Fox 6, drive back an hour to Anniston, go to my classes at JSU for the day, come home and sleep for a couple of hours, then get up and do it again,” she said. “But, it was what I wanted to do and I thought there was no way I could pass up this opportunity to have a foot in the door before I even finish school. My mentors at Fox 6 really helped me grow. They invested in me as an intern and I feel like they set me up for success and take that path forward.”
Roberts leftfor Chattanooga where she worked as a weekend producer for two years, then headed to WSMV, the NBC affiliate in Nashville to become a news producer.
“Having wanted to be a music journalist, I should have played that card [to meet music stars] a little better looking back on it,” she said with a laugh. “Nashville was a good growth opportunity for me to leave familiar surroundings. I didn’t know anybody. It forced me into growing personally and professionally.”
Just shy of two years in Music City, Chattanooga asked Roberts to come back to serve as an executive producer when current WRCB News Director Callie Starnes was elevated to that position.
“I always enjoyed working with her and thought she was a great leader,” Roberts said.
Starnes promoted Rogers to the assistant news director’s position in 2020 and with Starnes’ promotion to station manager in a few weeks, Rogers will be taking the helm.
“It’s really important to me we are intentional with the stories we are telling every day,” Rogers explains about her duties. “I help with editorial decisions and I like for that to be part of group discussions. I feel like there are so many different voices in our newsroom, it’s important they be heard. What I might perceive as being a good story, others might feel differently about. I want to make sure everybody is growing on a personal and professional level.”
One of those voices in the newsroom is veteran WRCB anchor David Carroll, who has been with the station since 1987 and is the longest-serving news anchor in Chattanooga history.
“Megan is a common-sense, good-hearted person who believes in getting a story right more than getting it first,” Carroll told The Anniston Star. “She has worked hard to get where she is, and I can’t wait to see what she accomplishes in her new position.”
“You want the broadcast to look good, because that’s what brings people in,” Roberts said. “You want to tell stories that are an accurate representation of the community. There are the stories you have to report, like crime. But, it’s important to me we are intentional about reporting on the good stuff in all corners of the community.”
Although she admits it would be a “thrill” working at the network level, “I think local news is so important and community news is what drives that. Community is when everyone disagrees on certain things and there are bigger aspects of a community on which everyone agrees. I love it when those bigger aspects get recognition.”
One of those stories would be the terrorist shooting that claimed the lives of four Marines in 2016.
“That was the most taxing day,” Rogers recalled. “It is the story that will never quit impacting me. It was evil, but on the flipside, the community truly put away all the differences and the hatred. It didn’t matter who you voted for. It didn’t mater what you believed. We are Chattanoogans and we are here. I know what happens when this community faces something like that and it’s pretty remarkable.”
Roberts still thinks Anniston is pretty remarkable, and still comes home to visit as often as possible.
“Every time I come home, I expect The Anniston Star to be on the coffee table,” Rogers said. “If it’s not around, I ask where it is. It’s one those comfort things. I can picture it now in my parents’ living room.”
“I am Anniston through and through,” she said. “Chattanooga has become home to me, but there’s nothing like going back and having a beer at the Peerless. The community — that’s the strongest part of Anniston I take with me. Even though I’ve been gone almost 12 years, nothing is different, in a good way. I love I can go to the Dixie Mart or the high school and still see people I know. I love that familiarity. All of my family is still there and a lot of my closest friends are still there. My favorite thing to do is to drive down Noble Street. It’s like driving back in time. The sense of being home in Anniston has stayed with me and it’s still where I go to get good sleep. I love Anniston.”