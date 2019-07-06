Johnathon Shatus may be exactly the kind of bicyclist McClellan is looking for.
Last week, Shatus happened to be driving by the soccer complex at the former fort when he passed the entrance to the McClellan Bike Trails, a network of mountain bike trails that opened to the public last month.
There’s little signage, but Shatus saw a parking lot full of cars with bike racks.
Even though he doesn’t do mountain biking often, Shatus was curious. By 8 a.m. Saturday, he was in the McClellan parking lot himself, strapping on a helmet and getting ready for a trail ride.
“I was going to bring my little boy with me, but he didn’t want to get out of bed this early,” Shatus said before pedaling up the hill.
Shatus was among a slow but steady stream of bicyclists who found their way to the McClellan Bike Trails Saturday, on the first rain-free weekend since the mountain biking trail opened. At any given time, a handful of cars, most with Calhoun County tags, waited in the weedy parking lot across from the trailhead. Without those cars there, it would be easy for a passerby to miss the gap in the trees where bicyclists enter the darkened forest and its four miles of winding paths.
Anniston has plenty of claims to fame among avid bicyclists.So far, the new McClellan trail isn’t one of them.
Competitive rides like the Cheaha Challenge and the Sunny King Criterium draw competitors from across the globe. Online forums rave about the mountain biking trails on Coldwater Mountain, across town from McClellan.
But the McClellan trail’s fan base so far consists of people like Shatus — locals who don’t do a lot of mountain biking, or hope to bring their kids along.
“It’s filling a void,” said Patrick Wigley, owner of the bike shop Wig’s Wheels on Noble Street. “There aren’t a lot of beginner trails out there for people who don’t feel comfortable taking on Coldwater.”
Anniston has long been the source of a bicycling conundrum. The city is well known among cyclists nationally for cycling events, where the Appalachian foothills offer cyclists both a challenge and a great view. Past city leaders have spoken of branding the town as “bike city.” Yet most local residents themselves don’t bike, and 31 percent of adults in the area don’t do any kind of exercise at all, according to2016 numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Bridging that gap wasn’t the primary reason the trails were built. The National Interscholastic Cycling Association plans to holda high-school mountain bike competition at McClellan in March. But between big high school events, advocates of the trail say, the McClellan trail can serve as a gateway to the sport for newcomers.
Wigley said the things that mountain bikers enjoy in Coldwater — steep climbs and descents along narrow pathways — are also unnerving to new riders. McClellan, he said, has relatively wide paths.
“I think it will be popular, because just about anybody can ride it,” said Clint Payne, fresh off a ride on the trails Saturday morning.
Payne and his friend Larry Bassett, both teachers in Cleburne County schools, get together often in the summer for mountain bike rides. They’ve ridden Coldwater and the trails at Coleman Lake, and have cycled from Calhoun County to Atlanta starting with the Ladiga Trail. For them, the relatively short trail at McClellan was simply a new option.
“If you’re going to do mountain biking, you’ve got to be willing to travel,” Payne said.
Payne said he regularly sees out-of-state tags on cars parked at the Coldwater trail. The trail is particularly popular with Florida riders, he said, because they’re some of the closest mountain trails to the Sunshine State.
Neither Payne nor Bassett expect Floridians at the McClellan trails any time soon.
“It’s not going to draw big crowds from out of state,” Bassett said. “They don’t want just four miles of trail.”
Hans Obermaier, a coach for the Donoho School’s mountain biking team, said the trails will indeed have to be built out more before they have the out-of-state draw of Coldwater Mountain.
“If they extend it to 10 miles, that would be different,” he said.
Anniston won’t have to wait for a trail expansion, though, to see a large crowd at McClellan trail complex. Local bicyclists say they expect hundreds of participants in next year’s bicycling competitions — each accompanied by family members who will likely camp out or get hotel rooms in the area.
“On race weekend, we might see 2,000 people out there,” Wigley said.