 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Matt Gaetz flexes muscle after Mike Rogers confrontation

Mike Rogers

U.S. Rep.-elect Mike Rogers, R-Ala., center, is restrained by Rep.-elect Richard Hudson, R-N.C., after getting into an argument with Rep.-elect Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., in the House Chamber during the fourth day of elections for Speaker of the House at the U.S. Capitol Building on Friday.

 Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/TNS

In the final night of the historic series of votes that saw Rep. Kevin McCarthy elected Speaker of the House, Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Saks, was physically restrained during an angry confrontation with Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz.

The tense moment Friday night between Rogers and Gaetz came after McCarthy talked with Gaetz, seen pointing and wagging his finger in the exchange, after McCarthy’s failed 14th vote.