Mask mandate ends in Calhoun County schools

The Calhoun County Board of Education unanimously voted Thursday evening to lift the mask mandates on the schools beginning the next day — Friday, Oct. 29.
Following the vote, two parents spoke at the meeting and expressed disappointment that the mandates had been imposed on their students in the first place. The Rev. Wes Jones and April Brown, both from White Plains High School, addressed the board. Jones asked what the board planned to do in the future, and he suggested adopting some standard that would allow parents to know what the board’s decisions would be if the COVID-19 virus re-emerged.
“What will better prepare families?” he asked. “We can do something about this disease that will continue to mutate and change. We need to be prepared in the future.”
Brown expressed dissatisfaction that masks were placed on the students’ faces, which she believed made them depressed and anxious.
“Teachers should teach about health, the immune system and exercise,” she said. “Are vaccines next? For our five-year-olds to be vaccinated for rest of their lives means they will have seventy-six booster shots for something that only kills two percent of the people. This is insanity.”