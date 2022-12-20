 Skip to main content
Marshal: Power surge might have been cause of veterinary clinic fire Dec. 11

The exact cause of a fire that destroyed Valley Veterinary Clinic in Alexandria on Dec. 11 isn’t known, but Alabama Fire Marshal Scott Pilgreen said he suspects it was due to external factors.

“We believe the fire might be associated with the weather,” Pilgreen said Monday. “There might have been a tree that was down on power lines. When the power was restarted, there may have been a power surge, based on information available to us at this time. We have determined that there is no foul play.”

Staff Writer Sherry Kughn: 256-236-1551. 