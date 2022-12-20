Marshal: Power surge might have been cause of veterinary clinic fire Dec. 11

The exact cause of a fire that destroyed Valley Veterinary Clinic in Alexandria on Dec. 11 isn’t known, but Alabama Fire Marshal Scott Pilgreen said he suspects it was due to external factors.
“We believe the fire might be associated with the weather,” Pilgreen said Monday. “There might have been a tree that was down on power lines. When the power was restarted, there may have been a power surge, based on information available to us at this time. We have determined that there is no foul play.”
The blaze did its damage between 3:30 and 5:30 a.m.
The clinic, located at 7100 U.S. Highway 431, belonged to veterinarian Daniel Woodson Leonard, who has been in the area for the past 32 years. Leonard said he hopes to re-establish another presence to serve his clients in Alexandria.
In the Coldwater area Leonard has a second practice, the Town and Country Veterinary Clinic, at 5090 U.S. Highway 78 West, Oxford, which is near Jack’s in the Coldwater.
“We are greatly crushed by the loss of the clinic and our beloved Chloe, the office cat, and a cat named JoJo, a client’s pet,” Leonard said.
Leonard’s practice once included treating large animals, but currently he practices small-animal medicine. He is the sole veterinarian at the clinic and sees the animals by appointment at 256-831-9256.
