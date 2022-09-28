Marleigh celebrates end of treatment

Marleigh Conley has had a rough year.
The three-year-old from Alexandria was diagnosed with a rare brain tumor in January and has undergone eight months of surgery and subsequent treatments. Saturday afternoon, she celebrated the end of her treatments with a party at Choccolocco Park.
Relatives and friends enjoyed a cookout and visited with each other. Marleigh, still at an age where she is shy around strangers, jumped in a bouncy house with her sister, MacKenzeigh, and their friends, and the children received a temporary tattoo. Around 4 p.m., princesses from The Party Palace paid a visit to Marleigh.
The party eased some of the burdens of the past few months.
“It’s been hard,” said DeAngelo Conley, Marleigh’s father. “We’ve been trying to work and drive back and forth as much as we can.”
He added that he appreciated the support his employer, M&H Valve, has given him.
Rebecca Conley, Marleigh’s mother, said setting up for the party was done with the assistance of the employees at Choccolocco Park. Coca-Cola donated drinks for the party, WalMart donated the food and 4 Kings Rentals provided the bouncy house.
Music wafted across the grounds by DJ Such-N-Such.
Marleigh’s grandfather, Bruce “Big” Britton, teared up when describing how hard the past few months have been on his granddaughter and the family. However, he said his friends from the Hartwell Masonic Lodge have sustained them.
“They’ve been more supportive than there are words to express,” Britton said.
Charles McAdams, a member of the lodge, said he started a Facebook Page for Marleigh and had prayed throughout the months.
“There has been a stream of never-ending prayers across this county and in other places all over the state,” he said.
Britton expressed admiration for his daughter who reminded him of his wife, Annette. Both are strong and have positive attitudes.
Rebecca, a bus driver for schools in Alexandria, said her daughter will continue with frequent visits to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham.
“There is an 80 percent chance of recurrence,” she said, “but there is a child from Oxford who has the same thing and has survived five years.”
During the party, Rebecca’s smile was a reminder that a parent’s hope always endures.