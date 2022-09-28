 Skip to main content
Marleigh celebrates end of treatment

Marleigh hugs

Marleigh hugs her mother, Rebecca.

 Sherry Kughn / The Anniston Star

Marleigh Conley has had a rough year.

The three-year-old from Alexandria was diagnosed with a rare brain tumor in January and has undergone eight months of surgery and subsequent treatments. Saturday afternoon, she celebrated the end of her treatments with a party at Choccolocco Park.