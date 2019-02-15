JACKSONVILLE — When an EF3 tornado hit Jacksonville State University on March 19 last year, Calhoun County’s Enhanced 911 service took 400 calls in just the first hour.
“We call it controlled chaos,” said Amy Adams, operations manager and dispatcher for county 911. “Everybody has their function, but when you become so overwhelmed, you can only go ‘one at a time, one at a time, one at a time.’”
It took another six hours for a staff of 12 dispatchers to clear the calls, long after the tornado passed, while residents reported gas leaks, downed trees and destroyed buildings. Adams said what stood out to her was that callers didn’t panic as one might expect.
“Callers were so calm and understanding, considering the circumstances,” she said. “We had people call and say, ‘My house is crumbled around me, but I’m not hurt.’”
The service took 79,564 calls in 2018, according to reports Adams provided — a far cry from the call volume and expectations when the first-ever 911 call was made 51 years ago today, on Feb. 16, 1968, in the northwestern Alabama town of Haleyville.
Calhoun County’s current 911 facility is under the EMA-911 Operations Center in a bunker-like basement converted from a National Guard Armory on Francis Street in Jacksonville. Beyond thick concrete walls and code-locked doors sits a dispatch room packed with technology — monitors displaying maps that update in real time, showing every police, fire and EMS unit in the county as they move, addresses and GPS coordinates for incoming calls, and banks of clickable contacts that initiate phone calls with every agency in the county.
Former Calhoun County Sheriff Larry Amerson, now the county 911 board chairman, said it’s a far cry from how emergency phone services operated in their early days.
“The most important number to know was the rural mail carrier’s,” he said. “Finding people was an incredible challenge.”
Emergency calls came to individual services, rather than a central control center. Officers, firemen and EMS workers — usually rookies — answered the phones, and had to work out where a caller lived without any electronic guidance. Often, the caller would give cryptic clues like which box they had on a particular mail route.
“That’s a mail delivery system, not an address,” Amerson quipped.
The dispatcher would click on their radio and dictate information to patrol cars, looking for the closest waypoints, like businesses, natural landmarks, “Or where the school principal lived — some reference point,” Amerson said.
The process wasn’t quite efficient.
Kevin Jenkins, agency director, said that the answer was to completely revamp how addresses worked, especially in rural areas. Each house and structure in Calhoun County got a specific address in 1988, two years after the E911 system was voted in by the county. Some residents were resistant to having their addresses change, Amerson said, but the payoff was clear to authorities. When the system went live in 1989, it changed everything, according to Jenkins.
“It was cutting edge at the time,” he said.
Most calls came by landline, and phone companies cross-referenced their service to addresses established by the county. When calls came in, Jenkins said, a splash of information would crawl up a CRT monitor in green text: What number called, what address paired to the number and what emergency services served that address.
“The true innovate thing that happened was, A, you have a common and standardized addressing system that works and you can grow with,” said Jenkins, “and B, the technological advancement was Buck Rogers-type stuff.”
Tony Taylor, former Anniston fire chief and a current Jacksonville councilman, also serves on the 911 board. He said that it’s easy to take 911’s big strides for granted, especially with technology always on hand for most residents.
“It’s hard for people to really understand how difficult it was when now every handheld device can help you travel to anywhere in the world and it tells you what turn to make,” Taylor said. “People used to give you directions like ‘Turn left at the dead oak tree.’”