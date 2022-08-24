 Skip to main content
Man convicted of 2017 Rabbittown slayings sentenced to life without parole

Jeff Briskey’s defense team, Fred Lawton and Michael Askew, say they are 'disappointed' at the outcome of their client's sentencing hearing Wednesday.

 Ashley Morrison / The Anniston Star

Jeffrey Jamall Briskey, who was convicted of murdering a 73-year-old man and his grandson in Rabbittown five years ago, was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole Wednesday in a Calhoun County courtroom.  

Eight sheriff’s deputies lined the courtroom to secure the area as Calhoun County Judge Debra Jones handed down the sentence just after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Briskey’s defense attorneys, Fred Lawton and Michael Askew, and the state’s prosecutors, Brian McVeigh and Lynn Hammond, made their final opposing arguments. 