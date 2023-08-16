 Skip to main content
Man arrested after chase leads to near incident at Pleasant Valley High School

School resource officer hailed for quick, decisive action

A school's sign expresses gratitude.

A school resource officer is being hailed a hero after a police chase of a suspect lead to Pleasant Valley High School, officials say. 

Jason Corey Cottrill

Jason Corey Cottrill, 41, was arrested on fleeing or attempting to elude and reckless endangerment charges, and is being held on a collective $9000 bond in Calhoun County Jail. 

