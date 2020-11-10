Make-A-Wish Foundation builds treehouse for Alexandria boy

A small house sat perched atop a wide tree growing in Alexandria. Inside it was a small couch, a desk and a loft bed. A side door led to a swinging wooden bridge and, across from there, a wooden deck. For 11-year-old Rylan Hughes, it was a dream come true.
Rylan, who attends Alexandria Middle School, was given the treehouse by the state’s chapter of Make-A-Wish Foundation. His mother, Shanda Hughes, said he was diagnosed with Niemann-Pick disease Type C in February, and a friend directed her to Make-A-Wish.
Rylan said he had expected to get a treehouse, but was excited and happy, nonetheless. He struggled to think of his favorite thing about the treehouse, saying he loved “the entire, whole thing.”
Click here to read more about Rylan, who attends Alexandria Middle School, was given the treehouse by the state chapter of Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Rylan said he didn’t expect the party that came with it, attended by his family, Make-A-Wish staff and the people who helped build the treehouse.
“I didn’t know this was happening,” he said, motioning to guests while snacking on a pizza slice.
Shanda Hughes said her family felt blessed and extremely thankful for this gift. Her son had always wanted a treehouse, she said.
“We had an amazing group of people step up in our community and make this happen,” she said.
Tracy Smith, the president and CEO of the state’s Make-A-Wish chapter said plans for the treehouse had been in the works since May or June. Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, she said, most kids served by Make-A-Wish chose to travel, but nowadays that’s not possible. Instead she said, they’re having to choose other dreams to fulfill.
“These kids are coming up with these wonderful, creative, really cool wishes,” Smith said.
Smith said she knew exactly whom to call once she found out what Rylan wanted: her brother-in-law Jay Jenkins — an architect.
In this case, Smith said, the project gave community members a chance to give back. Once she recruited him, Jenkins said, he reached out to local businesses for help with supplies and labor.
“It’s amazing to see the community come to rally around this young man,” Jenkins said. “I didn’t ask a single person to help who didn’t say yes.”
And everyone who helped, he said, exceeded all expectations.
He said the family picked a spot on their property close to the site of where his father plans to build a shed and where his mother can see him from the house. Once his father’s shed is finished, Jenkins said, a zipline connecting the two buildings will be set up.
While it only took 10 days to construct it, Jenkins said, the treehouse and the boy he built it for left an impression on him.
“I’m a better person for being able to be involved in this,” Jenkins said.