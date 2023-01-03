 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Magadia: COVID patient count at RMC stands at 19

Disease makes comeback after holiday

COVID-19 has made a comeback in Calhoun County and is sticking around like an unwanted yuletide guest.

Dr. Raul Magadia, infectious disease specialist and director of the pandemic unit at Regional Medical Center, said Tuesday that the virus got a new lease on life thanks to gatherings during Christmas and New Year’s.

Dr. Raul Magadia

Dr. Raul Magadia, infectious disease specialist and director of the pandemic unit at Regional Medical Center.

​Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.