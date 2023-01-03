Magadia: COVID patient count at RMC stands at 19

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
COVID-19 has made a comeback in Calhoun County and is sticking around like an unwanted yuletide guest.
Dr. Raul Magadia, infectious disease specialist and director of the pandemic unit at Regional Medical Center, said Tuesday that the virus got a new lease on life thanks to gatherings during Christmas and New Year’s.
Magadia said 19 patients are being treated for the disease at RMC, with three severe enough to be in the ICU and one of those on a ventilator.
Magadia expected to see an increase after last Thanksgiving (2021) but only saw a modest increase of patients.
“But this year (2022) we were kind of bracing for it, we saw a little bit of an uptick after, we went up to nine patients in-house, one week after Thanksgiving it kind of plateaued to about eight or nine and then Christmas happened,” Magadia said.
“We kind of dodged the bullet for Thanksgiving, we didn’t really have a lot of cases,” he said.
“Usually there is an uptick in cases after major holidays and Thanksgiving last year (2021) and Thanksgiving prior to that, the first year of the pandemic, were no different,” he said.
Magadia said what is going on with COVID cases now in Calhoun County is a microcosm of what is happening nationally.
“I think everybody is seeing an uptick, an increase in cases in outpatient and inpatient settings,” he said.
Magadia said according to the Alabama Department of Public Health, Calhoun County has a positivity rate of 15.3 percent.
“The last time I looked at that after Thanksgiving we were right around eight or nine percent, so this travel and people congregating, people hooking up with friends and family members, especially Christmas and New Year’s, really added to the increase in cases both inpatient and outpatient,” he said.
Magadia said that the hospital is seeing some “really sick folks.”
“Prior to this Christmas uptick the cases that we were seeing were mild to moderate cases,” Magadia said.
Magadia said that before the Christmas uptick typically a patient would be admitted for a broken hip or urinary tract infection and would test positive for COVID.
“This go-’round they are really having respiratory symptoms, some are really needing supplemental oxygen, we’re not talking about asymptomatic patients, those people with no symptoms that just so happen to have COVID,” he said.
Magadia said that most of the patients at the hospital are over 70 years old but there are a few under 50 years old.
Magadia said a combination of circumstances may have led to the recent uptick in cases, including people tired of hunkering down at home, coupled with Christmas travel and gatherings and hardly anyone wearing masks.
Magadia said that one positive he has seen is the effectiveness of the latest bivalent booster shot.
“None of the patients that we have in the past three or four weeks have had their latest dose of the COVID vaccine,” he said.
Magadia said the fifth COVID dose or the third booster is really protective against severe illness.
Magadia said there is currently only one person being hospitalized at RMC with the flu and there are no respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) patients.
“I think the RSV and the flu are still there but not severe enough to be hospitalized,” he said.
Magadia has been offering the public a particular abbreviation to help people remember how to curb COVID: WWWV.
“Wear your mask, watch your distance, wash your hands, please vaccinate or get the COVID booster,” Magadia said. “It was true two years ago, it’s still true right now.”
“That old adage of prevention is better than cure, it could not be any truer this go-’round,” Magadia said.
Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.