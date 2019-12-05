Welcome to the state high school football finals, Jacksonville. As for Oxford, welcome back.
It took a long time for Jacksonville to get here and longer than Oxford fans hoped to get back, and it’s all part of history.
Jacksonville (12-2) will make its first state-finals appearance when the Golden Eagles play UMS Wright (13-0) for the Class 4A title Friday at 11 a.m. in Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Oxford (13-1) will make its fifth finals appearance, but first since 1993 and first in 6A, when the Yellow Jackets play Spanish Fort (9-4) on Friday at 7 p.m.
It all comes against a backdrop of a record four teams from The Anniston Star’s coverage area making the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s championship event for football, including a record three from Calhoun County.
Oxford coach Keith Etheredge will seek his fifth state title in his sixth finals appearance, the first five appearances and four titles coming at Leeds. Jacksonville coach Clint Smith, who played for Danny Horn at Clay County High School, seeks his first in AHSAA 11-man football, having won a Christian schools eight-man title at Trinity Christian in 2000.
For Smith and Jacksonville, arrival in the AHSAA’s biggest stage came after a long slog.
This season saw Jacksonville advance past the second round of the playoffs for the first time in eight tries. The school has played football since 1920 and made the playoffs just 11 times since the AHSAA’s playoff era began in 1966.
The Golden Eagles have become playoff regulars under Smith, making it seven years in a row and every year since going 5-5 in 2012, his first season.
As a player, Smith saw Horn’s arrival at Clay County but graduated before Horn’s run of six state titles and eight finals appearances there started. Smith was a lineman on Horn’s first semifinalist team, in 1992.
“This is what you play for,” Smith said. “This the type games that you want to be in every year.
“From our standpoint, it has been a progression. We’ve knocked walls down as we’ve went through the last couple of years, trying to establish our program as a program that can go deep into the playoffs.”
Oxford made the 1982 3A final under Bill Burgess and won 5A titles under Robert Herring in 1988, 1989 and 1993. The Yellow Jackets established themselves as Calhoun County heavies at a time when Anniston won 6A titles in 1989 and 1994, and Alexandria won 4A titles in 1985, 1995 and 1997.
The Yellow Jackets reclassified up to 6A in 2006 and experienced cruel teases after that. Under Josh Niblett, the 2007 team went 10-0 on the field but had to forfeit seven games over an ineligible player and missed the playoffs. Ahead of the state’s 7A era, the 2011 team reached the semifinals under John Grass and had Hoover on the ropes, but the Bucs prevailed.
A 17-play Hoover drive proved crucial in that game, leaving Oxford fans to wonder what could’ve been, but for a midseason injury to eventual NFL linebacker Kwon Alexander.
Oxford made the 2017 and 2018 quarterfinals under Ryan Herring, Robert’s son, but lost to Clay-Chalkville both years.
Ryan Herring resigned to take the head-coaching job in his wife’s native Pierce County (Ga.), and Oxford hired Etheredge. Etheredge and the speed-rich team Ryan Herring left behind broke Oxford’s 26-year drought in the state finals.
“I’ve been here 39 years, but it’s a tribute to Coach Etheredge and what he’s done,” former Oxford boys basketball coach and longtime athletics director Larry Davidson said. “It’s also a tribute to our community and our players and our kids. That’s the special thing about here, is the people that are here.
“It’s been a long time since we’ve been in this spot. It brings back a lot of memories, but it’s all for these kids.”
