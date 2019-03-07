Local law enforcement agencies, churches and nonprofits have begun working to help storm victims in Lee County after a tornado on Sunday destroyed dozens of homes and killed 23 people.
Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency director Michael Barton said officers from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office and Anniston, Oxford and Jacksonville police departments went to Lee County on Wednesday night. Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade said 18 officers from the various agencies were sent.
Barton said the officers are expected to return Friday night.
“These departments really stepped up and made a difference,” Barton said.
Wade said five of the officers are from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office. When deputies received a request for help, Wade said, he had no trouble finding volunteers.
“We’ve never had a problem finding people to go or wanting to help… We’ve never had to tell somebody to go,” Wade said. “For those people that are in law enforcement, this is kind of like being asked to go to the championship game. This is what they signed up for.”
Barton said the officers will primarily be handling traffic and access control.
“In a time of disaster, it’s important to secure places and make sure there are only people in the area that need to be there,” Barton said.
Wade said a tornado struck Jacksonville and unincorporated parts of Calhoun County, and firefighters and police from all over the state arrived to help.
“When something like that happens, people’s homes are damaged, they’re worried about their safety,” Wade said. “People could be hurt.”
Wade said he saw firsthand when another tornado hit in 2011 how the aid of additional first responders can have an impact after disaster strikes.
Barton said he was glad that Calhoun County could return the favor.
“There was a great outpouring from other counties that came out in support of Calhoun County in their time of need,” Barton said. “People are ready and willing to go out and help other counties because Calhoun County was on the receiving end of that help and assistance last year.”
While he hopes Calhoun County never faces another tornado again, Wade said, he is confident that Lee County first responders would be willing to help.
Even if Lee County wasn’t, Wade said, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is still happy to assist.
“It’s just what we’re supposed to do as humans, not necessarily as a sheriff’s office,” Wade said. “Serving others is contagious, and it definitely makes you feel better, helps your heart and makes you a better person.”
Wade said he felt that the combined efforts of first responders statewide will likely help tornado victims in Lee County recover faster.
“It takes a lot of resources to handle this and you’ve also got to allow people time to rest,” Wade said.
Barton said the Calhoun County Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster is affiliated with the EMA, and were working Thursday to establish reception and donation centers.
In a letter to the 90 churches affiliated with the Calhoun Baptist Association, local missions director Roger Willmore asked for gift card donations.
Willmore said they chose to take up gift cards to give tornado victims a way to meet their specific needs.
“The gift card gives them the ability to purchase what they need at the moment,” Willmore said. “Last year, when the tornado came through Jacksonville, we received quite a substantial amount of clothing, canned food, bottled water. What we found was that victims of the storm needed to purchase their own things.”
Based on the Calhoun County Baptist Association’s previous responses to similar situations, Willmore said he anticipates that the churches could raise hundreds or thousands of dollars through gift cards.
Willmore said the plan to deliver the gift cards to the Tuskegee-Lee Baptist Association on March 13.
In addition to providing resources, Willmore said, he hoped the donations will send a message to those affected by the tornado.
“It’s my prayer that it’ll be an indication that people in Calhoun County care about them and are praying for them and are grieving with them in this time of tragedy,” Willmore said.
Devilin Cameron, who serves as the vice president of the Talladega-based nonprofit Umbrella of Hope Social and Saving Club, said about 10 members arrived in Beauregard on Thursday morning.
Cameron said the club had started taking up bottled water and canned goods and amassed three pickup trucks worth of donations by the time they made it to Lee County.
As a new organization, Cameron said, this is the biggest major disaster they have encountered.
“If anything happened in our county, we’d hope Lee County and other counties would do the same for us,” Cameron said.
Susan Williamson with the Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama said her organization also helped the foundation’s East Alabama chapter by sending money.