Local women’s center provides some comfort after the end of Roe v. Wade

mom again

Alison Bates, 32, of Oxford, says she hasn’t had to buy one diaper or baby wipe since her 6 month-old son was born, all from being a participant in a program from Hope Women’s Services.

 

 Ashley Morrison / The Anniston Star

Alison Bates stands inside a room full of baby clothes, pushing through the racks of the Baby Boutique at Hope Women’s Services of Anniston.

Her 6-month-old infant son was born at a time when Bates had been attempting to piece her life back together.