Local storms bring rain and noise but nothing destructive

Calhoun and Cleburne counties escaped the wrath of Mother Nature as a line of storms moved through the area Wednesday night, but officials are bracing for another round of severe weather Saturday.
Daniel Martin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Birmingham, said there were several reports of damage from tornadoes that touched down across the state.
“We had about two or three radar indicated tornadoes that we’re aware of, of course one up in Winfield, that one did some damage, we had another one in the Chilton County area as well, and then there was one up in the Huntsville area,” Martin said.
There were also reports of storm damage in Glencoe according to the Gadsden/Etowah County EMA. A barn was destroyed and two homes were damaged by the storms according to county officials.
Martin said two inches of rain was recorded from the passing storms, which produced a good bit of lighting and thunder.
Martin said the round of storms forecast for Saturday will occur anytime from 1 p.m. until around 8 Sunday morning.
Calhoun County is in the “slight risk” category for severe storms on Saturday, Martin said.
“Looks like it could produce severe weather as well, so we’re watching that system for tornadoes, strong damaging winds also a risk for heavy rainfall,” he said.
Once the storms move out the temperatures will plunge, Martin said.
The low temperature on Monday will be in the lower 20s and the high on Monday will be in the 40s, he said. By midweek the temperatures will warm up and the highs on Wednesday and Thursday will be in the 50s and 50s.
Tiffany DeBoer, public information officer with the Calhoun County EMA, said there were only reports of water on the roadways and in low lying areas.
There was a tornado warning for northern Calhoun and Cleburne counties Wednesday night, DeBoer said.
“As far as we know it never touched down, there’s no damage reports,” she said.
Cleburne County emergency manager Crystal Cavender said there was no damage from any of the storms.
“We have had absolutely nothing,” Cavender said.
Cavender said she was in contact with the Borden Springs Volunteer Fire Department which was in the path of the radar indicated tornado during the tornado warning that was issued at 9:28 p.m. Wednesday night.
“We didn’t hear anything, they were all good,” she said.