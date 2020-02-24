Local safety leaders organizing disease task force after scrapped COVID-19 plan

In the wake of a weekend health scare, Calhoun County officials have formed a task force to combat the outbreak of infectious disease.
Michael Barton, director of the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency, said Monday that the Infectious Disease Task Force of Calhoun County had been created Sunday during a conference call among area safety organizations, with its first meeting later this week.
In China almost 80,000 people have been infected with COVID-19, and nearly 3,000 have died, according to The Washington Post. More than 150 cases of the new form of coronavirus were reported in Italy and more than 600 cases were reported in South Korea over the weekend.
Anniston city officials said Monday that they’ll develop a plan to deal with future infectious disease outbreaks — planning that began when the federal government over the weekend unveiled a short-lived plan to bring COVID-19 patients to Anniston.
Federal health agencies announced Saturday a plan to house people who tested positive for COVID-19, a strain of coronavirus originating from China late last year, in dormitories at the Center for Disease Prevention in Anniston. The announcement included few details, such as how many patients would arrive and how long they would be quarantined. Members of the state’s congressional delegation announced Sunday afternoon that the plan had been canceled after local officials threatened legal action, saying the area wasn’t prepared to take in the patients.
“Urgency wasn’t upon us before, but it is now,” Barton said Monday.
The task force will have five priorities, he explained:
— The creation of a county-wide plan for managing infectious diseases;
— Setting up lines of communication to share information among agencies;
— Acquiring hands-on training for first responders and healthcare workers, potentially through CDP programs;
— Creating personal protective equipment standards across county safety organizations, ensuring consistency;
— Improving public awareness by providing information that can be shared uniformly by various safety agencies.
The task force includes fire departments in Anniston, Oxford and Jacksonville, Anniston’s Regional Medical Center, the county Department of Public Health, emergency medical service providers in the county, Jacksonville State University and the Center for Domestic Preparedness.
“As you know, this was a public relations nightmare for the way it was put out,” Gary Sparks, Oxford Fire chief said of the scrapped plan to bring patients to the CDP. “Any time that you don’t communicate well and put the story out there, somebody is going to make the story up.”
Calhoun County residents feared they would become infected with COVID-19 during the two days Anniston was expected to serve as host for evacuees from the Diamond Princess, a cruise ship docked in Japan that held several hundred American passengers, some of whom tested positive for the virus.
Barton explained that equipment can be made consistent across agencies, ensuring that an adequate response to an infectious disease incident is consistently available.
“We’re going to go through a lot of PPE, and we need to know who else has those things, how we can obtain it locally, where to go to vendors and how to stock up on them,” Barton said.
Equipment includes full-face masks with air canisters, examination gloves, infectious-disease resistant suits or gowns, and eye protection.
Sparks said his firefighters inspected their hazmat trailer today and learned that much of their equipment had expired, though it was brand new and unused. Infectious disease calls aren’t common here, he said. Replacements have already been ordered.
“In the meantime, we need to do some planning,” Sparks said.