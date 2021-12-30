Local Republican Party to begin signing up candidates in January

The Calhoun County Republican Party announced Tuesday that it will begin qualifying candidates for several elected offices Jan. 4.
A press release stated that those who are interested should bring their paperwork to be submitted to the Saks Community Center on Hess Drive in Anniston beginning Jan. 4 at 6 p.m. and no later than 5 p.m. Jan 28.
The elected positions available are for the Calhoun County Commissioners (districts 1-5), Calhoun County License Commissioner, Calhoun County Sheriff, and Calhoun County Coroner.
James Bennett, the Calhoun County GOP chairman, said those who are interested in qualifying will be required to pay a qualifying fee of two percent of the yearly salary of the running position.
“Anybody that’s got any interest, we’d love for you to come on out between the fourth and the 28th and we’d be glad to get you qualified,” Bennett said.
All current seated officials up for re-election are expected to re-run for this election, according to Kim McCarson, Secretary of the Calhoun County Republican Party. They include Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade, who said Tuesday he’d like to continue holding the office.
“Serving the citizens of Calhoun County as sheriff has been a wonderful honor,” Wade said. “I have strived to serve with integrity and treat all with dignity and respect.”
However, the party is seeking potential fresh faces as well, stressing to the public that the positions are not just for those who are already holding an office, according to McCarson.
“We want everyone to be made aware of what the deadlines are,” McCarson said. “It’s a good time for us as Republicans and we welcome anyone into our party that’s interested and we’d love to help them through the qualifying process.”
Those interested who have further questions can call Bennett at 256-239-3150 or McCarson at 256-310-1896.