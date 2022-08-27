 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Local law agencies refurbish children’s center

police painter

Anniston police Capt. Clint Parris applies paint to the trim of an old telephone nook inside the Calhoun/Cleburne Children’s Center on Leighton Avenue.

 Brian Graves / The Anniston Star

Protecting children is a primary duty of law enforcement and providing a safe and nurturing place where that protection can be centralized is just as important.

That duty brought together officers and agents from across the area to help refurbish and resupply the Calhoun/Cleburne Children’s Center in Anniston on Thursday and Friday.