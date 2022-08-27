Local law agencies refurbish children’s center

Protecting children is a primary duty of law enforcement and providing a safe and nurturing place where that protection can be centralized is just as important.
That duty brought together officers and agents from across the area to help refurbish and resupply the Calhoun/Cleburne Children’s Center in Anniston on Thursday and Friday.
Located in a brick house at 2100 Leighton Avenue, the center benefited from the efforts of officers and agents who pressure-washed, trimmed, painted, hammered and nailed the center into a more welcoming place for the children who need its services.
“This center does a lot of work for abused children,” said Anniston police Chief Nick Bowles. “We use them for a lot of different things. They serve as a liaison between us, DHR and the children in helping get their standard of living back to where it needs to be.”
Bowles said the building the center now uses had been neglected over the years and “it’s not like they are working with a big budget where they can pay someone to do this.”
“The hedges on the road were so high, you couldn’t even see the signs,” he said. “We’ve all pitched in these past few days to get it done,” he said.
The agencies are also meeting a challenge to supply the center with new toys for the children they serve.
“Each different department in the county was challenged to bring different things,” Bowles said. “Ours was Play-Doh and popsicle sticks.”
“Again, the center doesn’t have a big budget to buy those types of things,” he said. “For us, going to the store and spending $20 is no big deal. You multiply that by 30 or 40 guys in the police department and that makes a big difference in what the center has to work with.”
Bowles noted while most adults can defend themselves, children are an entirely different category.
“Why would we not be there to help them?” he asked. “It’s a no-brainer.”
Many of the officers and agents who gave of their time over the two-day work period were not allowed to publicly take credit for their efforts due to the required anonymity called for in their duties.
“Getting credit is not important to us,” said Anniston Police Capt. Clint Parris, a veteran of the city force for more than two decades. “Agencies like ours do things like this all the time that no one every hears about. It’s just part of our commitment and duty to serve our communities.”
The center was founded in 1996 and states its mission as “providing sensitive, supportive, and expert professional interventions and assistance to sexually and physically abused children through a multi-disciplinary approach.”
Calhoun and Cleburne counties work under an inter-agency protocol, mandating all child sexual abuse and severe physical abuse allegations be referred to the Children’s Center, where children can be interviewed by one person, in a safe and friendly environment, while the investigative team observes.
The center also provides therapeutic and family advocacy services.
Those who want to contact the center may do so by calling 256-238-0902 or by using the center’s website at www.cchildrenscenter.org.
The website can also be used to contribute both funds and supplies to the center.
It is registered as a 501(c)3 non-profit organization and all monetary donations are tax-deductible.
Stuffed animals are also needed as they are given to each child following forensic interviews.
Individually wrapped snacks, waters and juices are offered to children during their appointments at the center, while arts and crafts supplies are used during children’s therapy sessions.