Local groups receive $1.1 million to aid victims of domestic violence, child abuse

Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded $1.1 million in grants to area nonprofits that help victims of domestic violence and crimes against children, she announced Wednesday.
A news release from Ivey stated she gave $689,000 to 2nd Chance, $136,000 to the Calhoun-Cleburne Children’s Center and $47,000 to the Family Services Center of Calhoun County, all of Anniston. Ivey also gave $271,000 to the James M. Barrie Center in Gadsden.
“Domestic violence and child abuse are hideous crimes that have no socioeconomic barriers and can devastate lives,” Ivey was quoted as saying. “These organizations have the resources and the capabilities to help victims overcome these ordeals and restore some normalcy in their lives.”
Donald Walton, the executive director of Family Services Center of Calhoun County, said the nonprofit provides victims of violent crimes with free counseling. He said the grant from Ivey has covered the program for 2021.
“We as an agency look forward to providing those services for another year,” Walton said.
He said the local crime report has historically been high, yet many victims do not know of the Family Services program. He encouraged anyone who is a victim or knows someone who is and could use counseling to contact the nonprofit.