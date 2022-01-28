Local GOP incumbents appear to face little challenge as primaries edge closer

Local candidates for spring elections had until 5 p.m. Friday to register their candidacies with the local political party organizations, and it appears there will only be one Republican intraparty match for one county commission seat, while the other GOP county incumbents are facing no primary opposition.
The primary elections will be held May 24.
Seeking a full term of his own after appointment last year by Gov. Kay Ivey, District 2 Commissioner Danny Shears of Oxford will face opposition from Charity Beecham of White Plains.
The governor had appointed Shears to fill the vacancy left by former Commissioner Tim Hodges’ appointment as Calhoun County revenue commissioner. According to his social media page, Shears is the co-owner of Regional Supply Company and Moore Printing of Anniston.
Beecham, a 2006 graduate of Wellborn High School, received an associate’s degree from Gadsden State in paralegal studies and a bachelor’s degree in management from Athens State in 2019. She is currently a student at the Birmingham School of Law. She officially announced her campaign on Nov. 14. Her husband, Welsey, owns Beecham Electric and is an electric technology instructor at Gadsden State. The couple has two children.
District 2 takes in Oxford and parts of east Anniston.
Republican commission incumbents Carolyn Henderson (District 3), John “J.D.” Hess (District 4) and Lee Patterson (District 5) face no primary opposition.
Sheriff Matthew Wade, Commissioner of Licenses Barry Robertson and Coroner Pat Brown also face no GOP primary opposition.
Only two Democrats have qualified for commission seats and will be unopposed in their primary runs.
First District Commission incumbent Fred Wilson will face no primary opposition in the Democratic primary. Since no Republican has qualified for his seat in the GOP primary, it is almost certain Wilson will be re-elected.
Mercy Pilkington of Anniston will be unopposed in the Democratic primary for the 2nd District commission seat, meaning she will face off against the winner of the GOP primary between Shears and Beecham in the general election on Nov. 8.
According to a profile of Pilkington which appeared in The Anniston Star in 2014, she is the mother of two, a freelance writer, a novelist and she runs a consulting company which assists authors.
U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers has qualified for the ballot seeking re-election to his 3rd district congressional seat without GOP primary competition.
In the race to succeed retiring state Sen. Del Marsh (District 12), Wendy Ghee Draper, Keith Kelley and Wayne Willis have successfully qualified for Republican primary ballot status.
Incumbent state Sen. Mike Price (District 13) will face a GOP primary challenge from John Allen Coker.
Seven Republican candidates have lined up in an attempt to fill the seat that will be left by the retirement of state Rep. K.L. Brown (District 40). Those candidates which will appear on the GOP primary ballot are Gayla Blanton, Julie Borrelli, Katie Exum, Bill Lester, Bill McAdams, Chad Robertson, Jakob Williamson.
The state Democratic Party has not yet posted its qualified candidates for state and federal races.