Local firefighters, police aid Baldwin County after Hurricane Sally

A group of local first responder agencies teamed up Sunday to help those affected by Hurricane Sally, which hit the Alabama Gulf Coast last week.
According to a news release from the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency, 20 police officers and firefighters from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, Jacksonville Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Anniston Fire Department, Jacksonville Fire Department and Oxford Fire Department were called to Baldwin County in response to a request for help.
The news release said police will help the Orange Beach police department with security, traffic control and acting as emergency dispatchers, while firefighters will provide Orange Beach and Gulf Shores with fire suppression, rescue and emergency medical services.
Sheriff Matthew Wade said six deputies were sent earlier this month to the area and returned Sunday. He said three more deputies and two dispatchers were on their way there Monday.
“We help out almost every time,” Wade said.
While those deputies are in Baldwin County, Wade said, deputies at home will be working extra to keep locals safe.
“We’ll have people at the homefront working extra shifts or overtime,” he said.
Wade said he was unable to accompany deputies after Hurricane Sally, but helped in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael in 2018 and Hurricane Katrina in 2005. He said deputies often help protect people’s property and cover shifts for officers who have been especially affected in disaster areas.
“It’s hard to keep working when you have things to deal with at home,” he said.
Wade said he remembers the help Calhoun County received from outside agencies when tornadoes hit the area in 2018 and 2011.
“One day, if we need help, they’ll come in and help us,” he said.