Local and state police make use of new Firearms Prohibited Person database

permitless carry

With the new permitless carry law in effect, law enforcement obtains a searchable database for those prohibited from owning firearms.

 By Ashley Morrison, Star Staff Writer, ashmorrison1105@gmail.com

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced last week the creation of a new database through which law enforcement can quickly find the names of people who are forbidden to own firearms.

In the past, whether a person was allowed to own a gun was determined by the issuance of permits through the sheriff’s office. A person with a permit was presumed to be allowed. But after passage of a new state law ended the permits program, law enforcement needed a new source of information regarding legal gun ownership. Officers’ survival on the streets was at stake, authorities point out.

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.