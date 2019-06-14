Johanna Poole stood in a salon chair at Ulta Beauty in Gadsden waving her hands in the air and looking at herself in the mirror Friday while her mother, Shea Poole, had her hair styled.
“She’s full of personality, and she knows what she likes,” Shea said.
Johanna, 3, likes pink.
She wore an all-pink outfit complete with pink sneakers and pink eye shadow.
Meanwhile, at the Pooles’ house, on Gilbert’s Ferry road in rural Calhoun County, Johanna’s father, Jamie, watched two men construct a playground in his backyard.
They painted it pink.
The playground is Johanna’s wish, granted by the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Alabama.
The organization grants wishes to 150 to 250 critically ill children every year, according to Erin Flay-Wilson, marketing coordinator at Make-A-Wish Foundation of Alabama. Johanna is one of 156 children who will have their wishes granted this year, according to Flay-Wilson.
Shea said Johanna’s wish was approved and Make-A-Wish began to plan it out in October, but it takes time to get everything together.
“I definitely would like to make people aware that Make-A-Wish relies on volunteers and donations solely,” Shea said.
On May 4, 2017, at 19 months old, Johanna was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, Shea said.
“She was so little, she never really knew anything else,” Shea said.
Johanna has been in treatment for the past two years.
In the beginning that meant going to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham once or twice a week for intravenous chemotherapy.
Shea, who chose to become a stay-at-home mom after having their first child, Josiah, who is now 5 years old, said the drive to Birmingham was difficult in several ways.
First, it meant finding someone to keep Josiah.
Second, Shea preferred for someone to go with her and Johanna, but just finding someone who could go and had not had any contact with illness was difficult.
This was crucial because Johanna “had no immune system,” Shea said, which led to Johanna being hospitalized three or four times with a common cold.
“That’s lucky,” Shea said.
In addition, Johanna has to take daily medication, including pills, liquid and shots, at home.
Jamie and Shea both said Johanna was great at taking the medicine herself.
Jamie added that Johanna knows the “yucky versus good” pill and wants the yucky one first.
More recently, Shea and Johanna only have to make the drive once a month, but the at-home medication continues.
Johanna will make her last trip to Children’s on July 2, and take her last medications at home on July 24.
The past two years have affected the entire Poole family, but Shea said Johanna’s resilience has fascinated her.
“She’s amazed me and has been an inspiration to me,” Shea said. “If she can do it, I can do it.”
Jamie echoed the sentiment.
“It’s been a lot easier on us with how tough she has been,” Jamie said.
Jamie and Shea both said it is a struggle to not be able to go anywhere.
“Her outing is going to the grocery store by herself,” Jamie said.
“I’m just a mama and I’m doing what any mom would do,” Shea said.
Jamie said this is also difficult for Josiah.
“It’s been hard on him because he hasn’t gotten to experience things like he used to,” Jamie said.
He added they have tried to explain Johanna’s illness to Josiah, but it is difficult because it is hard even for them.
“He calls it ‘her sick,’” Jamie said.
Still, he’s very excited for his sister’s surprise.
“Josiah went nuts when he found out what it is,” Jamie said.
The stylist finished Shea’s hair and Johanna grew restless.
“I’m ready to go,” Johanna said.
Tre Ragazzi’s Italian Cafe was the next stop, for pizza.
“She’s going to be excited,” Jamie said.