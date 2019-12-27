License commissioner wants 25-cent car tag increase

Calhoun County’s license commissioner wants to increase the cost to renew car tags by 25 cents per year.
License Commissioner Barry Robertson placed newspaper ads earlier this month announcing the proposed fee hike, which he says would raise about $25,000 annually for his office. Much of that money would go to help him publicize upcoming changes like the state’s plan to shift to more secure “Star ID” drivers’ licenses, he said.
“We can do these things by word of mouth, but if we did, we’d never get everyone out by closing time,” Robertson said.
The license commissioner’s office issues license plates, sells hunting licenses, registers boats and renews (but doesn’t issue) drivers’ licenses. Robertson’s office has a budget of around $1.4 million per year, but the commissioner says he has only about $1,000 per year in discretionary money — money not tied to a specific purpose that the office can use as the license commissioner sees fit.
Robertson said he needs more. He said the office has new costs associated with a switch to new software, and he says he’d like to put out advertisements to publicize important issues.
State and federal officials have been talking for nearly 20 yearsabout establishing more stringent ID requirements for drivers’ license applicants, on the theory that the driver’s license, as the main form of personal identification in the U.S., should be more secure.
Over the years, Alabama has set numerous deadlines for people to get its version of that drivers’ license, known as Star ID, though that deadline has often been pushed back. Robertson believes the current deadline, Oct. 1, 2020, will be final. After that, people will need Star ID to board a passenger plane.
Robertson said his office doesn’t issue Star ID licenses — people have to go a state trooper post for that — but it can renew them. He said he feels his office is responsible for letting people know about the deadline.
He said he also wants to promote awareness of “motor voter,” the law that allows people to register to vote when they get or renew a driver’s license.The federal motor voter law has been on the books since the 1990s, though Alabama complied fully with the law only in the last few years.
Robertson said he’s done radio interviews to call attention to those changes and dipped into his office supply budget to print posters, but he wants to do more. And he said the revenue from a 25-cent tag increase could help pay for the satellite office he set up in Alexandria and possibly pay for future services elsewhere.
“I would really like to see a motor vehicle registration kiosk at some point,” he said. “That’s something we’d like to do. Maybe we could have one in Oxford and one in Ohatchee.”
The annual cost to register a car is largely based on the value of the car. Robertson said most people pay around $100 per year or more, while taxes and fees bottom out at around $30 for the oldest vehicles on the road.
Robertson’s advertisement refers to a bill in the state Legislature that would add a 25-cent fee to that cost in Calhoun County alone.
Robertson said he doesn’t yet have a lawmaker lined up to sponsor the bill, though he said he’s spoken with some members of the local delegation. He said he advertised the bill to shorten the process if someone does pick up the bill. State law requires local bills to be advertised well in advance of passage.
Rep. Randy Wood, R-Saks, said he’s spoken with Robertson about the bill, and is still thinking about whether he’d sponsor it.
“I’ve got to look at it really close,” he said.
He said he doesn’t see the fee as a tax increase, because cars depreciate over time, cutting the registration cost every year.
“It’s not a real increase, because every year you deduct a little because of the value of your car,” he said.
The 2020 legislative session begins in February.