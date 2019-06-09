Amber Clements doesn’t have a working computer right now, but she does have Anniston’s public library.
For the past few months, the 31-year-old Anniston mother has gone to the main library branch on 10th Street when she needs to get online or use a printer. Lately, she has spent her afternoons there updating her resume and searching for jobs.
She’s sometimes surprised by how well those computers work.
“I was just wondering earlier how they are able to keep the computers up to date,” Clements said at the library on a recent Monday afternoon. “It’s really impressive that the computers are perfectly fine every time I come in.”
She’s right to wonder. In recent years, local libraries have pared back on hours, staffing and new-book purchases to keep up the services patrons depend on, librarians say. It’s happening because funding for some local libraries still hasn’t completely recovered from the recession more than a decade ago.
In 2008, the state of Alabama gave a total of $16.4 million to all its public libraries, split according to the population of the communities they serve. But the economic crash of 2008 and the Great Recession left Alabama and other states with less tax money and hard choices about what to spend it on. The Legislature’s funding for Alabama’s local libraries was cut to as low as $8.9 million in 2011.
The economy has since rebounded, and Alabama’s Education Trust Fund budget, which pays for libraries along with public K-12 schools, colleges and universities, is projected to bring in a record $7.1 billion in the 2020 fiscal year. But the state’s funding for public libraries has only barely returned to pre-recession levels. The budget approved by the Legislature last month included $15.9 million for libraries, still less than in 2008.
The decade of lost funding has forced libraries into hard choices of their own, struggling to maintain the level of service their patrons expect, even as they expand those services, such as the computers and internet connection Clements counts on at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County.
“I don’t think the public realizes the strains placed on the library,” said Teresa Kiser, director of the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County. “They should never see the cuts we are making because we try our best to make sure the cuts don’t affect our patrons.”
Sources of support
In addition to state funding, Alabama’s local libraries receive financial support from local governments — cities and counties — and in some cases from private donors and grants from a variety of sources. The exact mix varies, but generally, libraries get about 10 percent of their funding from the state, with most of the rest coming from local governments. During the recession, local governments took a revenue hit just as the state did, and for many libraries, that source of funding shrank, too.
At the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County, state funding of $68,719 made up about 9 percent of total funding in 2019, with another $550,000 from the city of Anniston, $107,065 from Calhoun County and the rest from donations, grants and internal funding. The state appropriation was still less than the library received in 2008, because funding is awarded based on population, and Anniston has been shrinking for decades.
There’s more money for libraries in the 2020 state budget passed by the Alabama Legislature last week, but local librarians aren’t sure even that $925,000 statewide boost will fill the gap.
Overall funding for the Anniston library dropped from $742,084 in 2008 to $725,784 in 2019, Kiser said. A decline in Anniston’s population also reduced per-person funding from the state, she said.
Kiser said the library in recent years cut the number of bookmobile stops and reduced hours at both its branches. Still, she said, it’s the staff who’ve taken the brunt of the funding cuts.
In 2015, the library stopped offering health insurance to its 11 full-time employees because the cost rose to $902.29 per person per month.
Kiser said funding cuts from the county and state caused the shuffling of responsibilities among the staff to keep from cutting library resources.
“For example, we used to have a business manager, a public relations person and an acquisitions person,” she said. “Now, one person does all of those jobs.”
As staff members retire, their responsibilities are distributed to others who remain or part-time employees are hired in place of full-time employees.
“Our reference librarian, who had been here for years and years, retired, and we did not hire anyone to fill that spot,” Kiser said. “The circulation desk helps where they are needed, but most people use the online reference system to find what they need.”
Funding from the city of Anniston has remained consistent over the last decade, the only source of funding that has not decreased. But Kiser saidthe cost of supplies such as books, utilities and toilet paper rises each year, making it hard to keep up without increased funding.
The Jacksonville Public Library is a city department and receives about $12,000 per year from the city.
Jacksonville library director Barbara Rowell, who spoke to The Star before the state budget passed, said the increase would only raise state funding for the Jacksonville Public Library by $1,000 to $1,500 per year.
“It’s helpful to cover the things the city can’t afford or the unexpected expenses that we didn’t budget for initially.”
Rowell said Jacksonville has seen a decent amount of population growth over the years but that the per capita funding from the state is “still not what it used to be.”
More than ‘dusty old books’
To many people, the word ‘library’ likely conjures up shelf after shelf of books, card catalogs and memories of learning the Dewey decimal system in school. But libraries have been evolving along with technology, and have many become an important way for low-income patrons to use the internet and other tech tools.
Some advocates say libraries will need to keep evolving, and will need to make clear the good they’re doing for their patrons in order to keep the funding they’ve got and argue for more.
Craig Scott, director of the Gadsden Public Library, said libraries have to adapt to reach out to their communities in unique ways.
“Libraries can’t just be a building with dusty old books,” he said. “Some libraries clod along like that, but that isn’t sustainable.”
Bharat Mehra, professor of library and information studies at the University of Alabama, said his research reflects a need for libraries to document the impact they make on their communities.
“Libraries have expanded the impact made on their communities, but there is little documentation of that impact,” he said. “Under the crunch of resources and funding, we need to increase the number of stakeholders.”
Mehra said building relationships with small businesses changes the libraries from “change agents” to “community anchors.”
“The profession needs to increase its presence in the community to put pressure on the states to increase state-level funding,” Mehra said.
The Anniston library has branched out in its services, adding a virtual reality program and Nerf war event to attract more parents and youth.
Sharon Bailey said she brings her children to the Anniston library several times a month.
“It’s a great way to get out of the house and come tire them out,” the 29-year-old mother said on a Monday afternoon in May in the library’s children’s section. “We come for the kid area but we like to come for the big events too.”
Bailey said she generally does not check out books for herself but planned to get library cards for her children soon.
She said her children told her about the library after they took a field trip to learn about the resources the library offers.
Kiser said the library also added a 3D printer recently, which should be open to the public soon.
The Gadsden library is staying relevant with a café operated students with disabilities from local schools.
“We are one of the more progressive libraries in the state,” Scott said. “It gives us positive attention in the community because it’s something unique in the state. It also helps with the budget because city hall loves it.”
Finding more money
Some libraries rely on grants as an important third source of funding.
The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County applied for a federally funded grant to open a “things library” next year and is waiting to hear if it will be approved. Kiser said she hopes to fill the “things library” with technology and do it yourself kits, including digital cameras, projectors, video game systems, “binge boxes” for watching TV shows, and knitting kits.
“We already have hotspots that people can come check out if they don’t have internet at their homes,” she said. “Those stay checked out, so we have a waiting list.”
Library directors say they depend heavily on state and federal grants, but some librarians are faced with obstacles that restrict the number of grants they can apply for.
Rowell said the Jacksonville library doesn’t have the nonprofit status it needs to apply for some federal grants.
“We are hoping that we can achieve that status by next year,” she said. “It would be very helpful for increasing our budget.”
Kiser said grants have helped the Anniston library fund children and youth services, such as a homeschool art class in the main branch and a computer lab at the Carver branch.
A computer lab at the library’s Carver branch has 16 computers and a projector and screen for computer classes.
“We also hope to rent out the lab to businesses for when they need to train employees,” Kiser said.