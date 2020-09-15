Lenlock Lane residents fear flooding from Hurricane Sally

A drainage issue that left a home flooded in Saks last year still hasn’t been corrected, neighbors said Tuesday, even as they prepared for Hurricane Sally and a potential deluge.
Heavy rain flooded the home of 83-year-old Shirley Morris in July last year, so high that she was unable to escape through the front door because the water held it in place. She had to be rescued from the home by Anniston firefighters. Morris said then that a privately owned drainpipe had likely trapped the water, which rose high enough to touch her windows. The house was gutted, and now sits empty.
Across the street that day, on Cherokee Trail, several inches of water flooded into the home of Mike Wergin; it cost more than $100,000 to replace the floors, cabinets and appliances, he said Tuesday.
The drain hasn’t been fixed, Wergin said. Recent storms flooded his yard up to the back porch, and up to the house where Morris lived across the street. But those storms were not to the scale of Hurricane Sally, which forecasters say might pour as much as 5 inches of rain on Anniston beginning Wednesday night.
“Now it’s fixing to happen again, and we’ll just have to move out like Mrs. Morris did,” Wergin said.
The problem is that the pipe causing the flooding is privately owned, Wergin explained, tacked on to two other pipes serving the area that are owned by public entities.
When the ground was leveled to make way for the grocery store and its parking lot in the early 1980s, hundreds of tons of dirt were moved to lots nearby across Lenlock Lane, said Wergin, who has lived in the same Cherokee Lane house for 50 years. Valleys became hills, and runoff had been disrupted. Pipes were installed along Lenlock Lane and out to U.S. 431 to catch the water and guide it away from houses, Wergin said.
There are three pipes that work together in a system, he said: one along Lenlock Lane, maintained by the county; one along U.S. 431, maintained by the Alabama Department of Transportation; and one owned by a private resident, which diverts from the other two lines and guides water off an undeveloped property between Dollar General and the Mapco on U.S. 431.
Aerial drone photographs of the privately owned pipe show it to be crushed at the end where water exits, leaving just a crack for runoff to escape. Wergin said that causes the water to back up and flood Cherokee Trail and the yards nearby.
Wergin said he had asked for the county to fix the drain, but had been told it was out of the county’s hands.
Calhoun County workers had flooding on their minds Tuesday. Crews were out checking water lines, pipes, culverts and ditches, and pulling “water on road” signs out of storage in preparation for Sally’s wrath.
County Engineer Brian Rosenbalm confirmed the basic layout of the pipe system as Wergin described it, and that the county maintains just one of those pipes. He said he had personally checked the county’s pipe along Lenlock Lane that morning in light of requests from Wergin, and because the spot is known for flooding.
“The pipe that’s on the county’s right of way is completely clear, completely open,” Rosenbalm said Tuesday evening. “There are certain limitations that we have; our pipe is good but you can walk that ditch yourself and find another structure, way off the county right of way, that needs some attention.”
Non-public property is outside the county’s jurisdiction, however, Rosenbalm said, even down to inspections. “All I can look at is the 60 or so feet of right of way on Lenlock Lane.”
Wergin is at a stalemate with the property owner, he said, receiving no responses to messages or in-person visits to the owner’s home.
Attempts to reach the property owner by phone were unsuccessful Tuesday afternoon.
Wergin’s wife, Mary, said she’d had enough of being frightened every time it rained that the house would flood again. The couple had taken out a third mortgage on their house to pay for the repairs and replacements the last time, she said. Their first was for the home itself, and another put their son and daughter through college.
“Now we’re 69 and 75 and we’re having to pay another mortgage,” Mary Wergin said.