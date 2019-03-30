Horse-riding enthusiasts plan to begin working soon on a series of horse trails on the former Fort McClellan, but they’ll have to steer clear of a former firing range where workers are cleaning up lead contamination.
The range is one of the still-active cleanup sites named by the McClellan Development Authority in a revised environmental cleanup plan submitted to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management earlier this month.
“The county is aware of the site,” said Jason Odom, attorney for the MDA. “It’s in our agreement with them.”
County commissioners earlier this week gave final approval to a plan to accept 901 acres of wooded land, once part of the Army base, for use in developing a series of horse trails. The land had been under the control of the MDA, a civilian authority set up to redevelop the base, which closed 20 years ago.
Most local residents think of the MDA as an economic development group, selling parcels of land to industries and residential developers. But the group has another, bigger job: managing the Army-funded cleanup of environmental contamination left behind by the military.
McClellan was a training base, home to firing ranges, fake villages and wooded hills where soldiers would hold exercises. Left behind was unexploded ordnance and, deep below the surface, water contamination, much of it from solvents in maintenance performed on military vehicles.
The MDA on March 21 submitted a revised version of its cleanup plan to the state environmental agency — a regular update that shows what’s complete and what has yet to be cleared. Among the projects now considered complete: various ranges where pistols, rifles and machine guns were fires, wash racks for vehicles on various sites and the destruction of every known unexploded bomb found on the base.
Not noted in the new plan is the Army’s cost for cleanup.
“I believe it’s been somewhere in the $150 million to $160 million range,” Odom said. “We’ve got about $60 million left.”
Odom said there are landfills on the former base that might need to be monitored indefinitely. The same is true of wells used to monitor a plume of the chemical trichloroethylene in the groundwater. Odom said the plume isn’t a barrier to development, because properties on the base are on the city’s water system.
There are also some former firing ranges where workers are still clearing lead, left behind from bullets fired into trees or the ground. One site now being cleared is on the parcel now set aside for horse trails.
“Nobody’s said anything about that to me,” said Charlotte Alford, a local leader of Back Country Horsemen of Alabama.
Alford’s group pitched the horse trails to the county with the idea that the Back Country Horsemen would be responsible for developing and maintaining the trails. County officials have said they’d send county equipment to work on the trails, when needed, at what’s projected to be a negligible cost to the county. Alford said her group also expects to encounter little expense, with most of its work coming from volunteers.
Work on the site could begin as early as next week, Alford said, with county workers preparing an unpaved parking area for work crews.
“I can’t imagine the county would have accepted the land with a contaminated site on it,” she said.
Attempts to reach Calhoun County Administrator Mark Tyner were unsuccessful Friday. It’s not uncommon for the MDA to include cleanup-related clauses in its land deals. Odom said the county was aware of the firing range site, which is far from where the horse trail work is set to begin.
Firing range cleanup, Odom said, typically involves cutting down trees on an overgrown site, then carting off contaminated soil. It’s the same process, he said, that created what look like clearcuts of timber, visible from Veterans Memorial Parkway.
He said he’s seen social media posts claiming those cuts are just a clearing of forest land, to sell timber and make money.
“That’s not what’s really happening,” he said.