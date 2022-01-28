Larry K. Deason believes in selfless teamwork to improve community

Not many individuals can say they have the distinction of having an emergency power generator named in their honor.
One who can is Larry K. Deason, president emeritus of Farmers and Merchants Bank in Anniston and the outgoing chairman of the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce.
Deason recalls a power failure that occurred during a meeting of the Chamber board of directors.
“I said that we weren’t going to have that happen again,” he said. “It’s important we keep working, so we are getting a generator.”
Because of the energy he has shown and used to keep the local economy working, to keep local businesses growing, to keep industries interested and to keep the communities united and strong, The Anniston Star names Larry Deason as Citizen of the Year for 2022.
Deason has been in the banking business for 48 years, beginning after E. D. King Sr. called him one day nearly five decades ago while Deason was working with a finance company.
“He wanted me to come over, but I told him I had already accepted a job with another bank,” Deason remembers. “He then said he was going to take me to lunch and talk to me.”
“He picked me up, took me to the Country Club and asked what the other job was going to pay me. I told him the amount and he said, ‘That’s not anything. I’m going to pay you $50 more.’ He pulled out a written statement and told me that was what I was going to tell the job I had already accepted.”
Deason says King “is the reason I am where I’m at today.”
Deason accepted the chairmanship of the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce in 2020. Within six months of taking the Chamber chair, Calhoun County had earned the rare distinction of being named a 5-star Chamber of Commerce.
Before Deason could hand over the chairmanship to someone else in 2021, the Chamber and the community found itself dealing with a challenge no one could have anticipated: COVID-19.
“I love my community and my good friend Dr. Don Killingsworth, Jr, who was chairman-elect, was just becoming the new president at Jacksonville State,” Deason said.
“I knew it would help him and be a smoother transition if I stayed as chairman another year when the idea was presented to me. And it’s like Mr. King always told me, ‘You have to pay your community dues and get involved.’ That’s what I’ve always done. You have to give back and try to make it a better place than when you started. That’s always been a goal of mine.”
Deason says when COVID-19 hit, it was a challenge, but he knew “we were going to get through it.”
Linda Hearn, executive director of the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center, says Deason’s “can-do” attitude has served the community well.
“Larry is the heart and soul of this community. He is a passionate advocate for this area and he shares that enthusiasm with everyone he meets,” Hearn said.
“As chairman of the Chamber for two years, he successfully led us through some of our most challenging times. He is known for his positive attitude, spirit of teamwork and ability to bring people together. If you want something done, get Larry involved. Larry will find a way to help and make sure it happens”
Deason has also been chairman of the Calhoun County Economic Development Council for several years.
“I love waking up every morning and thinking of what jobs can we bring to the county that will help families and make the county grow,” Deason said.
“As a chairman, he isn’t going to be on top of you all the time. He lets you do your job,” said Don Hopper, executive director of the Calhoun County Economic Development Council. “If you need him, he is there.”
Hopper describes Deason as “detailed enough that if you forget to do something he will remind you.”
“We have traveled the world together recruiting industries and working with our existing industries and he is willing to do anything,” Hopper said. “The good thing from my standpoint is Larry is not going to chop a limb off behind you. He is definitely supportive. You would always want to turn around knowing Larry is behind you.”
“Larry isn’t trying to build a resume,” Hopper said. “He does what he does because of his love of this community.”
Deason also served on Regional Medical Center’s board of directors for 21 years and as chairman for five of those years.
“He was a tremendous leader and very influential on the board helping oversee some of our biggest projects, such as the building of the Tyler Center and the Womens’ Center,” said RMC CEO Louis Bass, who was Citizen of the Year for 2021.
“For me personally, he was the guy that from day one made me feel welcome here,” Bass said. “He always treated me with great respect and I think that’s what he does with everybody. He loves this community and gives of himself selflessly to help the community grow and develop. He’s been an influence on my life just watching him and the way he leads and serves the community.”
Selflessness and working together seem to form a thread running through Deason’s service to the community.
“This last year has taught me Calhoun County is a very giving county,” Deason said. “I have never seen a county that will work together better than this county. We’ve had so many distractions. If there is something major, everyone will get involved.”
Deason said he never imagined the team efforts now being shown by Anniston and Oxford, as well as by Jacksonville.
“There isn’t an ego thing,” he said. “Everybody wants to make this area better. I’m so excited to see everyone is a team now.”
Anniston Mayor Jack Draper said Deason can take some credit for encouraging the spirit of working together.
“He has a great personality, cares about people and cares about his community,” Draper said. “His is really invested in the whole regional approach to economic development. I think the world of Larry Deason.”
Deason deflects much of any credit to others.
“One of my philosophies has been to surround yourself with people that are smarter than you, and I have — in banking, at the Chamber or any other organization of which I have been a part,” Deason said.
Deason has two mottos by which he lives his life.
“I think you can wake up every day and say, ‘I’m going to have a good day.’ And, I treat people the way I want to be treated,” he said. “I’ve been blessed and I love my grandchildren.”
And how would Larry Deason like to be remembered?
“I tried to make it better than when I started,” Deason said.
As for that generator at the Chamber, Hearn said the next time electrical power goes out at a board meeting, it will be the Larry Deason Generator that will kick in and, just like its namesake, keep things working.