Kierra Lott advocates for victims of abuse

When abuse victims need a protection order against an abuser, Kierra Lott becomes their assistant and spokesperson.
The busy mother of three has the job of victim service officer in the Family Domestic Violence Unit of the Calhoun County District Attorney’s office. Her duties include helping abuse victims file a protective order and stay abreast of their case in the court system. Her position is the culmination of a series of employment experiences as she sought work that would fit her interests and talents.
After graduation at Jacksonville State University with a degree in criminal justice, Lott sought a job that accommodated her role as mother to her firstborn. She worked at a bank, a hamburger joint, and an insurance company that sells insurance and vacuum cleaners. One day, at a Christmas parade in Anniston, she met someone who learned about her degree and suggested she apply for a job at Second Chance, a shelter program for abuse victims.
At once, she knew she was closer to finding a job in which she helped people overcome adversity.
“Second Chance is closer to social work, but it also leads into the field of criminal justice,” Lott said. “While at Second Chance for two-and-a-half years, I picked up much training, such as going to court with victims, helping in the shelters and helping people obtain protection orders.”
Protection orders are like restraining orders, only more powerful. When the victim service officers interview victims who have sought protective orders, they present the degree of abuse to a judge, who sets the parameters of the protection order.
An additional type of protection order that Calhoun County offers is the “elder protection from abuse” order for those who are 60 years old or older.
If an abuser breaks the terms of a protection order, he or she goes to jail. Sometimes, though, before the case goes to court, the abused person lifts the protection order, and Lott tries to find other ways to be helpful, such as offering referrals to other agencies.
“Usually, the abuser comes in shortly after an incident has happened,” Lott said. “They have many emotions and many voices telling them what to do. It is hard to make a sound decision. I tell the abused person to block out all the voices, and I ask how he or she feels.”
Lott encourages abuse victims to think about the practical aspects of how to consider life without the abuser, such as how to manage their children, where to live, and how to handle their finances. Her background with Second Chance allows her to explain how life in a safe shelter can help people transition into life in a safe apartment through a program that offers the abused financial assistance until he or she can become independent.
Lott, as with law enforcement officers, hears many stories of abuse, and she has tips for people who find themselves in an abusive situation, whether it is related to a significant other, a friend or a family member. First, she encourages people to look to the future and to realize that staying in the abuse affects children adversely. Second, she advises that no one should allow a person to move into the house with them, as this would open them up to vulnerabilities that could have severe consequences. Third, seek counseling as soon as abuse begins. Fourth, devise a plan for a safe escape and follow through.
“Abuse always needs to be addressed,” Lott said. “No one wants that for their children. You can’t hide it. Children can feel the abuse and the tension. Many people believe in keeping the family together, but they should not sacrifice peace and a good mental state. Otherwise, parents might one day be sitting next to their grown child filling out a protective order. Think about the future.”
Laura Phillips, first assistant to Calhoun County District Attorney Brian McVeigh, supervises the Family Domestic Violence Unit. She is pleased with the work Lott does.
“Kierra is wonderful at her job because she is so empathetic,” Lott said. “She never gives up on the domestic violence victims, even though they often give up on themselves. Anything Kierra has great concern over, or when she has questions, she comes to me. We work as a team in the domestic violence unit.”
A victim who needs a protective order should call 256-231-1815. The victim could also call a Second Chance worker at 256-236-7233.