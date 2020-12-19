Kelly Price, anti-drug advocate, dies at 71

Kelly Price, one of Anniston’s best-known activists against drug and alcohol abuse from the 1970s onward, died earlier this month in Texas, friends and family say. He was 71.
Outside city limits, Price was known for speaking to high school classes about the dangers of drugs at the height of the “Just Say No” era. In Anniston, he was known for leading the Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention and other organizations that worked with people recovering from addiction.
“Anywhere we went, if there was a drug or alcohol person on the street, he’d stop and talk to them forever,” said his son David Price.
Price was from Orange, Texas, went to college at Morehouse, and met and married the former Linda Patterson of Anniston. He went to medical school at the University of Miami, his son said, but soon realized he wanted to work in public health instead of being a physician.
Settling in his wife’s hometown, he found a public health problem to work on: mental health, and addiction specifically. Working for the Calhoun-Cleburne Mental Health Agency, he ran the county’s first DUI school, designed to teach convicted drunk drivers how to avoid reoffending.
By the mid-1980s, according to Anniston Star accounts from the time, he was regularly speaking to students in schools across the county, urging them to say no to drugs and alcohol. Similar programs proliferated throughout the decade — so much so that Price opined in a 1990 Star story that kids saw every anti-drug educator as just “another drug man.”
To former Anniston City Schools Superintendent Leon Garrett, though, Price was much more than that. Garrett described Price as a leader in the Black community and the first person Garrett would refer students to if they needed help with a drug or mental health problem.
“Kelly was a very strong individual, and he worked well with people,” Garrett said.
Price kept up the work, though, later becoming director of the Oxford-based Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention. He retired from ASAP in 2015 to return to Orange, Texas, to run his father’s funeral home there.
“He was a good worker in the community,” said Calhoun County Commissioner Fred Wilson, adding that he intends to introduce a proclamation in Price’s honor at a future commission meeting.
Price was preceded in death by his first wife, Linda, who died in the 1980s, and is survived by wife Wythel Price and three children.