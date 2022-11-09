Keith Kelley wins election, turns attention to Montgomery

The campaign trail is over for Keith Kelley, Republican State Senator-elect for District 12. Kelley declared victory Tuesday night after defeating Democrat Danny McCullars.
According to the Alabama Secretary of State website late Tuesday night, Kelley received 28,747 votes to McCullars’ 10,250 votes.
Moments after hanging up the phone accepting McCullars’ congratulations, Kelley pumped his fist skyward and spoke to his close supporters and family who had gathered at Kelley’s office for an election night bash.
Kelley told McCullars that he appreciated the kind of race that he ran.
“We had a good clean race and I’ve got a lot of respect for you and I look forward to working with you in the future,” Kelley told McCullars.
Kelley told his supporters who had gathered around tables of cakes and barbeque that he appreciated McCullars’ call.
“Most of our issues were on the issues is what we talked about and how we dealt with that, we had different views and thankfully the voters shared our views for this area. This is a big victory for us and I’m very thankful,” Kelley said.
Kelley first thanked God.
“Without him we would not be here today,” he said.
Kelley then thanked his team of volunteers and family members.
“Throughout this campaign and all this has not been me, it’s been you,” Kelley said, “I can tell you from a candidate perspective there is no way one person can do this.”
Kelley thanked his wife, Phyllis, and said she’s been very gracious to be there and to go along with the trials and tribulations of the campaign.
“There’s absolutely no way that we could have accomplished anything without her,” Kelley said.
Kelley thanked his supporters and asked for help in the future.
“I ask you to pray for us because this is the end of the campaign trail but this is the beginning of what is ahead of us,” he said.
“It’s been a long journey, it’s been a year and a half,” Kelley said.
“That’s all I’ve got to say other than, we did it,” Kelley said to a enthusiastic applause and cheers.
After Kelley posed with family and friends for photos he said he is ready to change gears and get to work in Montgomery.
“It’s actually already started looking at some of the pre-filed bills to know what’s coming up that’s already been made, one of the other things I’ve talked to a lot of teachers for example and a lot of other people that have brought up some issues that I think now we need to investigate and get into,” Kelley said.
Kelley said there will be some caucus meetings before the legislative session begins in January.
When reached by phone Tuesday night McCullars said he hoped the outcome would have been different.
“Of course there’s disappointment in the outcome in that it was not more favorable but at the same time I feel like we fought the good battle with the resources we had,” McCullars said.
McCullars said the main thing is the constituents of District 12 are represented properly.
“I spoke with Keith earlier and I have pledged to help him do that in any way possible,” he said.
McCullars said he is going back to his CPA work and the grind of life.
“I fully intend to stay engaged in our local community and be of service,” McCullars said.
McCullars said he would have liked an opportunity to debate Kelley during the campaign to debate the various issues including Medicaid expansion.
“We can’t let these differences come between us because the service to the people is too important,” McCullars said.