Keith Kelley wins election, turns attention to Montgomery

Keith Kelley, the area's next senator from District 12, stands Tuesday night in the center of this group shot, where ToLisa Jones (front) takes a selfie with Kelley and family. 

 Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

The campaign trail is over for Keith Kelley, Republican State Senator-elect for District 12. Kelley declared victory Tuesday night after defeating Democrat Danny McCullars.

According to the Alabama Secretary of State website late Tuesday night, Kelley received 28,747 votes to McCullars’ 10,250 votes. 