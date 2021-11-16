Jury hears opening arguments in Abbott trial

Jury selection took longer than was expected Tuesday in the trial of Joel Evan Abbott, charged with murder in the death of Deatrice Marquiste Barclay, 42.
Abbott, along with Joshua Shane Parker, stand accused of shooting and killing Barclay, in January of 2016, on Permita Street in Saks.
For the state, the prosecution was led by attorneys J. Patrick Lamb and Shawn Allen. Heading the defense team for Abbott was father-son duo of Bill Broome and Will Broome.
State and defense attorneys went back and forth in Judge Debra Jones' courtroom Tuesday, away from the eyes of the jurors, hashing out their picks for seats in the jury box.
The defense stated that three minority panelists, two of those being African American, in a panel of 15 — 12 with three alternates — aligns with the 20 percent minority population of Calhoun County. For its part, the prosecution argued that the defense team struck far more of 18 African Americans from the jury pool of 60 than should have been stricken.
The defense's attorney, Bill Broome, argued that if every motion by the prosecution was granted, the jury would be weighted with mostly African Americans.
“Mr Abbott has rights, too,” Broome argued.
The state doubled down, claiming the defense had struck jurors based on their ethnicity as similarly qualified jurors who were white were kept.
“If people are struck based on racial reasons, it violates their constitutional rights,” Lamb said.
Judge Jones said if the two sides couldn't come to a conclusion, it would force a mistrial.
“As much as I wish we could take race out of this, we are here with ugly issues in this trial,” Jones said.
After two separate strikes and defending each stricken juror, both sides finally came to a consensus with four minority jurors in the panel of 15, which includes three alternates.
Once the jury was seated, opening arguments commenced between 3:30 and 4 p.m. Tuesday.
The initial incident occurred Jan. 15, 2016, when Barclay pulled up behind Abbott at a stop sign in his truck. Abbott, who was 23 at the time, was driving his girlfriend’s truck that displayed a large rebel flag off of the truck bed.
According to testimony and to previous news accounts, Barclay, who had been drinking, allegedly accosted Abbott by tailgating the truck and aggressively following Abbott and his girlfriend. At one point, Barclay shined a laser pointer into their vehicle from behind, causing Abbott to believe there was a weapon aimed at them.
Coincidentally, the two men ended their drive in the same neighborhood, with Barclay arriving at his own house and Abbott at a friend’s around the corner.
At this house, Abbott put his pistol in the waistband of his trousers and asked Parker to accompany him. The pair walked down the street allegedly attempting to find the vehicle that had followed them to get a better description to give police.
Abbott allegedly couldn’t find the other vehicle on the street and was turning to go back when Barclay appeared. Barclay and Abbott encountered each other suddenly on the street in a violent struggle that ended with both parties being shot multiple times, leaving Barclay deceased from the injuries sustained.
The prosecution argues that Abbott could have chosen to stay at the friend’s house and no altercation would have occurred. It further argued that Abbott could have seen the truck from a safe distance, and that he could have let police handle the dispute.
The defense, however, argued that Abbott acted in self-defense and that it was logical to look for the vehicle to give a better description to police. They argued that Abbott could not have known where Barclay lived, and was not looking to pursue a fight.
Abbott could be sentenced to life in prison as well as ordered to pay up to a $60,000 fine if he is convicted.