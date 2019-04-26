Anyone who received a summons to report for jury duty Monday at the Calhoun County Courthouse won’t need to show up, according to the Circuit Clerk’s office.
A message sent by the Circuit Clerk Kim McCarson’s office on Friday said jurors were no longer needed for any cases next week.
“The cases were settled out of court,” the message read in part.
No further action is necessary on the part of potential jurors, the message said. Anyone with questions should contact McCarson at 256-310-1896, according to the message.