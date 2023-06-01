Jacksonville opera company promotes upcoming show in Oxford

OXFORD — Tuesday afternoon patrons of Hubbard’s Off Main in downtown Oxford were treated to a performance by the Jacksonville Opera Theatre.
While sipping wine and dining on some of Hubbard’s fan-favorite po’-boy sandwiches or brussel sprouts, guests delighted in the ambience provided by the smooth sounds of the company’s talented vocalists.
It might come as a surprise to some that Jacksonville even has an opera, but the unit is actually a sub-program of Jacksonville State University’s music department. Most of the participants of the program are either students, faculty or staff members of Jax State.
The group decided to perform at Hubbard’s to promote its upcoming show at the Oxford Performing Arts Center, according to director Emily Duncan.
“We wanted to find a creative way to promote Cinderella that was coming up, and the students, a lot of them, have a very special interest in musical theater but there are a lot of shows that don’t get done very frequently. But there are songs in those shows that they love to sing. So this is a way for them to do that and showcase their many talents,” Duncan said.
Many in the cast of the show were present Tuesday, performing songs that rang out through the rafters. Others that are affiliated with the show are some big names around JSU such as Ken Bodiford — the Marching Southerners’ band director.
The idea of performing at the venue came when Duncan and Dillan Hurst — a staff member of the restaurant and participant of the JOT — were speaking with Hubbard’s owner Charlotte Hubbard. The three of them struck up a conversation about doing such an event, according to Duncan.
“I mentioned to Charlotte, ‘Hey, we’re doing Cinderella at OPAC. Would you host a cabaret to let the students kind of shamelessly promote? You serve food, we’ll just play for tips,’” Duncan said. “And she said, ‘Absolutely, when do you want to do it?’”
Performing at OPAC is a big deal for this group, given that its usual performance space is the smaller auditorium in Mason Hall on the Jax State campus. Cinderella’s understudy and dance captain for the show, Leila Acheson, explained what exactly that means for the cast members.
“The biggest difference to me is the energy that’s in the room. When you’re in a space that’s as big as OPAC you have to think about projecting your energy all the way to the farthest seat in the auditorium,” Acheson said. “Which is the same thought process that you would have at Mason, however it’s so much larger that all of your emotions, all of your facial expressions have to be so much bigger.”
Last year, the group performed a production of Little Women in Mason Hall, and Duncan explained that the two shows would have a much different energy and vibe as it is a very different performance space.
“It’s a great experience for them, especially for those who are interested in pursuing musical theater, to be able to play for that big roadhouse and be able to perform for not an intimate space like Mason, but a large space,” Duncan said.
Another great experience for the group is simply getting to know one another on a personal and professional level, according to Acheson. She called the group a close knit family of sorts.
“It’s really been a joy to get to connect with artists who love what we love and hang out even outside of rehearsal. We’ve even done a few cast bonding exercises on the side,” Acheson said with a laugh.
Tuesday’s show concluded after an hour of performance — to the dismay of the patrons at Hubbard’s. Some folks requested an encore and it wasn’t long before cast members were back on the stage, this time performing a small snippet of music from the actual Cinderella production.
The Jacksonville Opera Theatre will perform live in Oxford June 15-17 and 23-25.