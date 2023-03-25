Investigation ongoing on three Alexandria Road area fires

Three structures within close proximity of each other burned Saturday morning and officials say an investigation is ongoing.
Alexandria fire Chief Jimmy Fischer said the first fire was reported at 11:07 p.m. Friday involving the J&M Midway Grocery located at 811 Alexandria Road.
The second fire involving what is known as the Kirby colonial home on Kirby Lane, approximately half a mile from J&M, was discovered at 12:41 a.m. Saturday.
Firefighters responded to a third fire at a residential structure located on Kelly Lake Road at 3:58 a.m. Saturday.
Fischer said the fire marshal would be conducting an investigation of all three fire scenes.
This story will be updated.
Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.