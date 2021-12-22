Infectious disease expert relieved by break from local COVID caseload

Current data suggests the COVID-19 tide has ebbed in Calhoun County, even as a new variant of the disease has dominated the nation.
However, the potential of another wave concerns those who work on the medical front lines and find themselves physically exhausted from the most recent wave and emotionally exhausted as they continue to worry that another wave is in waiting.
Dr. Raul Magadia is an infectious disease specialist with 28 years of experience in the field. He has become the lead medical observer of COVID-19 at Regional Medical Center and the surrounding area.
Magadia spoke to The Anniston Star after the national address on COVID-19 and the omicron variant by President Joe Biden on Tuesday afternoon.
In his address, Biden urged the nation to get vaccinated and to be diligent in being tested for the illness as a way to prevent what is proving to be an extremely communicable disease.
Magadia does not disagree with the president’s diagnosis and says as of Monday there were four COVID-19 patients hospitalized at RMC in Anniston.
He said the testing process to determine which COVID variant a patient might have is complicated because there are not resources available locally for the scientifically complicated examination of samples required to determine the differentials.
Calhoun County status
“I sent one sample off yesterday and do not have the results back yet,” Magadia said. “But, I can tell you the four patients we have right now are not omicron strain because these patients came in with a history of exposure. Omicron did not rear its ugly head until around two weeks ago here in the States. It was four or five days ago we had the first omicron in the state of Alabama.”
Magadia said “as far as we know” there is no omicron in Calhoun County.
“But,” he adds, “we haven’t been tested. We don’t have the machines and capability to do that.”
Magadia said he is hearing from some primary care and urgent care providers that they are seeing a spike in cases coming to them with mild to moderate symptoms.
“These are patients not sick enough to warrant hospital stays or going to the emergency room. They have slight headaches or a slight congestion and are testing positive for COVID,” he said. “Although our primary care colleagues in the community are seeing a spike in cases in the clinics and offices, they aren’t coming to see us at the hospital. They are seeing patients to get the monoclonal antibody treatment.”
Magadia said while anyone should still protect themselves from any variant of COVID-19, the omicron variant appears to “mostly make people sick, but not sick enough to be hospitalized.”
“If you are talking about people under the age of 60, you are more likely to be OK,” he said. “If you are unvaccinated, above 60, and have underlying lung or heart conditions or even diabetes — whatever the strain might be – it could be something you most definitely do not want.”
To test or go to ER
Magadia acknowledged there can be “breakout” cases with those who have been vaccinated, and says he has been asked many times by medical colleagues what exactly is the symptom that one should take seriously enough to see a doctor.
“I always say never miss an opportunity to test,” he said. “If a patient comes with what sounds like the flu, and even if it is the flu season, there should be a test because the pathway of treatment would be different – markedly different.”
Magadia says the same holds true with those experiencing symptoms.
“If you think you might have it — experiencing those milder symptoms like the flu — and you don’t want to expose anyone else, I think getting tested for your own sake and for your family’s sake is vital,” he said. “Never miss an opportunity to test.”
He added skipping the test and going straight to an ER or doctor is always warranted “if you feel like you are in trouble.”
“We need to get people vaccinated to the level we reach herd immunity and have good testing,” Magadia said. “We will never know the prevalence of this illness in the community if we don’t test people.”
Doctors are tired of masks, too
Even a medical expert experiences the frustrations and limitations the pandemic has placed on society.
“Getting vaccinated is our way to get out of this pandemic,” Magadia said. “I am sick and tired of social distancing. I’m sick of doing it. I’m sick of wearing masks. I’m still doing it. I want to travel. I can’t do it right now. I want to go to a concert. I can’t do that right now. The only way we can do that is get to the level of herd immunity, and the safest way to do that is get vaccinated.”
Vaccine pushback
Magadia said he doesn’t understand the reluctance of many to take the vaccine when there is no such pushback on requirements for school students to take vaccines for polio, rubella and other now ancient illnesses.
“I still don’t know of a kid who says they are not going to college because they are being required to get certain vaccinations because they will live in a dorm,” he said. “It’s the same, but different.”
“Some may be political or cultural. Some segments of society might say they don’t trust big government or big pharma or the medical establishment altogether,” Magadia said. “It’s unfortunate. I’m still struggling with it. We aren’t here to just push something we don’t believe is going to help. I’m not judging people. I’m glad they have their stand. It’s just unfortunate because people are dying.”
The front line
Magadia said he did not want to return to the conditions of September of this year when the hospital saw 62 COVID-related deaths. He said it was the fourth-highest month with the number of patients, but the highest in the number of deaths.
“We were seeing two deaths a day during that month, and that was not our busiest month,” he said. “There have been no deaths this month.”
Magadia said one can only imagine the morale of the hospital staff in dealing with the large numbers of serious cases and deaths.
“Some of the nurses acknowledge, being just two or three years after graduating, all they know is COVID,” Magadia said.
Magadia said he hopes the current lull in cases offers a sort of break for the RMC staff “and hopefully will recharge them.”
“They are breathing a sigh of relief knowing they aren’t having to go to the COVID ward and can see regular patients,” he said. “We still have three or four nurses taking care of the four current patients.”
Despite the break, Magadia fears some of the nurses “have been scarred permanently.”
“I know personally of three nurses that have said they are not going back into health care,” he said.
“That sword of Damocles still hangs over everyone that another wave will happen,” Magadia said. “These nurses have kids and families and loved ones who are not in good health. They worry about coming here for 12 hours and then going home. It’s not just a physical toll, it’s an emotional one.”
“I am hoping this lull stays this way,” he said. “Four COVID patients is four too many, but I’ll take that over having 94 COVID patients.”