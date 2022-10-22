 Skip to main content
Incumbent Mike Rogers explains why he’s running for reelection

Congressman Mike Rogers is shown at an event in Oxford in February, 2020.

 Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

Alabama Third District Congressman Mike Rogers is running for re-election on Nov. 8, seeking an 11th term in the U.S. House of Representatives.

In a series of written questions, The Anniston Star asked the Republican leader from Saks why he decided to seek another two-year term and what he thinks have been his biggest accomplishments. 