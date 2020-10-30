In Webster’s Chapel, 90 percent of voters went for Trump in 2016. How are they feeling now?

WEBSTER’S CHAPEL — Joe Elrod’s reasons for voting for Donald Trump are as close as his own right ear and as far away as the Middle East.
An Army vet, Elrod said he is now getting better treatment from the Veterans Administration for the hearing loss he suffered from firing a rifle. A man who believes the end times are coming sooner rather than later, he likes the president who moved the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem.
“I’m a veteran and he helped me,” Elrod said. “He’s helped Israel.”
Elrod attends Oak Grove Baptist Church, a modest brick chapel in the wooded hills of northern Calhoun County. He votes there, too. In 2016, roughly 9 out of 10 of his neighbors did, as well. With 89.4 percent of its votes going to Trump, the box at Oak Grove was the Trumpiest polling place in Calhoun County, followed closely by nearby Webster’s Chapel Fire Department, with 88.7 percent casting a vote for the GOP candidate.
The Star touched base with some of those voters this week to see what makes them tick — and to find out whether, after four years, they’re still ticking for Trump.
Nationwide, there are signs that some of Trump’s 2016 voters have changed their minds. Entering the pre-election weekend, Democrat Joe Biden leads Trump in most polls, and has led for weeks. COVID-19 and the economic slump that followed it — not to mention the 200,000-plus deaths the nation has seen from the virus — complicated any plan Trump had to convince swing voters they’re better off than they were four years ago.
Trump voters here, though, seem to have no regrets.
“I’m a Trump man,” said John Maxwell, 74, who pulled up to the Webster’s Chapel Fire Department Wednesday in a four-wheeler. “I like what he’s done the last four years.”
Maxwell sees the coronavirus as a run of bad luck for a president who was doing well otherwise.
“Before all the COVID stuff started, things were going fine, and I think he’ll do fine again in 2021,” he said.
Masks are a rare sight in this neck of the woods — where some people might say they live in Webster’s Chapel, others Read’s Mill or Oak Grove — but so are public spaces. The area is a maze of winding roads and wooded hills. At a former country store, a gas pump now rusts. Small country churches sit empty on weekdays.
Geographically and demographically, it’s as far as you can get from Anniston without leaving Calhoun County. In majority-Black Anniston, some precincts were even more lopsided for Hillary Clinton in 2016 than this area was for Trump. Webster’s Chapel is almost entirely white, and people here tend to look more toward Gadsden, a larger, closer city, as the place to shop and socialize.
Only a trained eye can see signs of the tornado that wrecked this community on April 27, 2011, cutting a half-mile-wide path through forest and neighborhood and killing nine across Calhoun County. Newer houses stand on hills that still look a bit bald. Old houses look mismatched under newer metal roofs.
“This is our haven,” said Teresa Lee Boyd-Elrod, Joe Elrod’s wife. “We come here to have peace.”
Boyd-Elrod said she believes society is growing meaner and more disrespectful, that she increasingly avoids going even to Gadsden because of that. It’s a spiritual problem, she said, and Boyd-Elrod sees Trump as the obvious vote for anyone who wants to bring back religious values. She cites his stance on abortion and his appointment of conservative judges to the Supreme Court.
That sort of position is bewildering to James Johnson, one of the 60 people who voted for Hillary Clinton at Oak Grove Church in 2016. He plans to vote for Biden and for Democratic Sen. Doug Jones on Tuesday, and has advertised the fact with multiple signs in his yard.
“Trump’s attitude is hateful,” Johnson said. “It’s clear from the things he says that he’s not an empathetic person.”
Johnson said that some of his family members have switched from Trump to Biden this time around, largely because of his demeanor. Johnson himself is even willing to give Trump the benefit of the doubt on America’s struggles to contain coronavirus. Harder to ignore, he said, is the way the president discounts the virus, sometimes even suggesting it’s a hoax.
“I don’t know that anybody could handle it better,” he said. “But I’m disappointed when he speaks about it the way he does.”
Four years ago, Trump’s unedited speaking style likely brought him votes. After 2016, some local Trump supporters said they came out for him — when they hadn’t voted in most past elections — because Trump wasn’t a typical Republican.
On Tuesday, the president’s rhetoric, and particularly his questioning of the validity of American elections, could come back to bite him.
“When I vote, I always vote Republican,” said Bedford Robertson, who lives down the road from the Elrods.
But Robertson doesn’t intend to vote next week. He said that when his wife died a few years ago, he had both her name and his removed from the voter rolls.
“I don’t vote because of all the confusion going on about how to vote,” he said.