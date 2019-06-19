Calhoun County residents could be able to send photos and videos to 911 by smartphone before the end of the summer, officials said.
“This is going to be a big change for the dispatchers to actually see what’s going on when someone contacts us,” said Whitney Johnson, dispatch supervisor at Calhoun County's 911 center.
The system, called “Texty,” is an updated version of the department’s current texting-messaging system. Texty will allow dispatchers to initiate conversations via text and receive photos and videos from cell phones. The current system only allows dispatchers to receive and respond to messages.
“If we get a call and can hear something going on but lose the call, we can call back, but if we don’t get an answer, we can text and try to get a response that way,” Johnson said. “It is also going to give us a lot more information to pass along to the responders.”
Leah Missildine, executive director of the Alabama Emergency Management Agency, said the newest version will be “more feature-rich” than the current system.
Johnson said the system would be beneficial in receiving live videos and photos during emergencies such as active shooter situations.
“We have responded to several emergencies through our current text system,” Johnson said. “We have had it used for burglaries in progress, domestic situations and even reckless driving complaints.”
Johnson said users should remember to send their location in the first message to help dispatchers send aid quickly.
When dispatchers receive a call, they can pinpoint the phone’s location. They do not have the same capabilities with text messages, Johnson said.
“We can definitely get information faster over the phone,” she said. “But in those times when you can’t talk, text and we can still help.”