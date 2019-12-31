House prices up, supply down in Calhoun County as year ends

House prices in Calhoun County rose in 2019, and the supply of available homes is shrinking due to a strong real-estate market.
That’s the picture painted by local housing market numbers for the last quarter of 2019.
“The economy’s looking better and everyone’s looking for something to buy, but there’s not a lot of inventory,” said Jan Kilgore, president of the Calhoun County Area Board of Realtors.
Home sales in the county didn’t increase over the year, according to numbers from the Alabama Center for Real Estate at the University of Alabama. But 2018 was a strong year for sales — with about 1,700 homes sold, Calhoun County’s numbers were stronger than anything the county has seen since the Great Recession — and sales didn’t slow in 2019.
The houses that do sell are selling quicker, in about 55 days in November compared to 63 days a year before. And there are fewer of them: ACRE numbers show the number of homes on the market dropped 6 percent compared to last year.
Calhoun County’s numbers mirror the picture nationwide, where low interest rates and low unemployment have fueled home sales and higher home prices.
Locally that trend seems to have restarted a residential construction industry that was in a lull for years after the recession that began in 2007.
“New construction is booming because values are up for the first time in a long time,” said Sylvia Bentley, who works for ERA King Realty in Anniston.
Bentley is now selling houses in Lonesome Pine, a 12-house subdivision the County Commission approved in August. Those houses are now under construction near Choccolocco Road.
Anniston earlier this year approved financial incentives for the first major residential development inside city limits in more than a decade, a 126-home subdivision planned for Golden Springs.
“Builders have been slammed,” said Lakisha Bryant, a Heflin-based real estate agent. Bryant and Kilgore both say they’ve occasionally had to send Cleburne County customers to more populous Calhoun County to look for homes because of the relatively small number of homes on the market everywhere.
Some in the business say that despite the strong numbers, Calhoun County is missing out on a larger building boom. Real estate agent David Dethrage, a former Anniston mayor, said the Model City’s housing market is stronger than it was years ago. Still, he said the area is a “laggard” compared to larger cities like Nashville where construction cranes are a common sight.
“We haven’t had the grand slam we needed to get this community going,” he said. “We need to get busy about jobs.”
Calhoun County’s unemployment numbers did lag behind the rest of the state during most of the post-recession recovery, but unemployment here is now below 3 percent — good even by boom-time standards.
The hot housing market seems to have brought back some trends that nearly vanished with the recession a decade ago.
“There are a lot of investors buying houses,” Kilgore said. She said the number of flippers — people who buy homes to quickly resell them for higher prices — isn’t as high was it was in the housing boom of the early 2000s.
The Calhoun County Probate Office recorded more than 4,100 new mortgages in 2019, up significantly from the roughly 2,700 the year before and the highest number recorded since 2009.
That likely represents a surge in refinancing, something that homeowners often do when interest rates are low.The Federal Reserve made small cuts to the interest rate three times in 2019, in response to concerns that the economy might slow down soon.
Locally, some still worry that the strong market can’t continue forever, though those worries may not be as sharp as they were early in 2019. Bryant and Bentley both counted the 2020 election among their biggest concerns. Elections introduce uncertainty, they said, and uncertainty discourages investors.
“There are people who don’t like to spend money during an election year,” Bryant said.