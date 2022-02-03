House music: Masquerade ball to raise funds for Habitat for Humanity

Calhoun Cleburne Habitat for Humanity is going to throw a Mardis Gras Masquerade Ball later this month to help raise funds to further its mission of providing housing for low-income families.
Amanda Pinson, executive director, said the black-tie event will be on Saturday, Feb. 12, at the Longleaf Botanical Gardens and will feature dinner, drinks and entertainment by the band Highland Groove.
For three decades Habitat for Humanity has served families in Calhoun County and in 2021 the nonprofit started serving residents in Cleburne County.
“Since our inception, we have built 157 homes and renovated 62 others and that number is growing every year,” Pinson said.
Due to the fallout of the pandemic the organization’s efforts have been stymied.
“As a result of COVID-19 and astronomical increases in material costs, our efforts have slowed, but our resolve to raise funds to provide housing for a greater number of low-income families has grown,” she said.
“In 2022, we are aiming to raise funds to help more deserving families get a fresh start,” Pinson said.
Tickets may be purchased at the Habitat office at 22 West 10th Street or online at: https://ccmardigras.ticketleap.com