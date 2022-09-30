Horses, bikes and feet will compete in unusual event at McClellan

Tighten your sneaker laces, pump up your bike tires and nail some shoes on your horse — a thing called a “treadhoofalon” is coming to McClellan Nov. 5.
To be held on the Camp McClellan horse trails and McClellan’s multi-use trails, the athletic event will test the endurance of runners, mountain bikers and horseback riders, acting as a team or individually, as they choose.
Treadhoofalon participants will endure three miles of horseback riding, eight miles of mountain biking and four miles of trail running.
Kassidy Nance, McClellan Development Authority marketing specialist and executive assistant, updated members of the MDA board at a Wednesday morning meeting about the Treadhoofalon and other events.
Nance said one of the objectives of the Treadhoofalon is to get participants from all three athletic disciplines to work together.
“We’re really excited about the Treadhoofalon — it’s our effort to bridge the gap between cyclists, runners and Back Country Horsemen,” said Tim Lindblom, Northeast Alabama Bicycle Association (NEABA) president, referring to the recreation group Back Country Horsemen of America.
As of Wednesday morning, Lindblom said, “We had 7 teams registered and 13 individuals registered for a total of 34 individual participants.”
Lindblom noted that the number of participants is a “great number” considering the event is not until Nov. 5.
The competition will be held at the BCHA camp off of Iron Mountain Road, he said.
Chad Jones, president of the Back Country Horsemen of America — McClellan Chapter, said by phone on Wednesday that during the horse portion of the race, a rider will typically go fast then slow down and pay attention to their horse’s breathing.
Back Country Horsemen member Charlotte Alford said the horses will most likely canter during the three miles of competition — that’s one speed below a flat-out gallop, for you non-equestrian types.
Alford said the event will be “really cool” for all involved.
“It’s an opportunity for all disciplines to compete with one another, get to know each other, mix and mingle and become friends,” she said.
Following the event there will be a cookout at the horse camp for fellowship with all the competitors, friends, and family.
There will be a prize for the winning team but race organizers have not disclosed exactly what the prize will be as they don’t want to spoil it, they said. Proceeds from the event will cover the costs of hosting the event and if there is any leftover money those funds will go toward next year’s event.
The cost of registration is $45 per person or $100 for a group of three, which covers lunch, a Treadhoofalon T-shirt and a medal for those who finish.
Nance also updated the board members on the upcoming first ever Lake Yahou 50K to be held on Oct. 8. The deadline for registration is Oct. 3 at noon.
The event will include both the 50K run and a 10-mile run for participants.
Nance also told the board that she is designing a recreation brochure, to be distributed statewide, that will feature all of the recreational opportunities at McClellan.
Nance said she is designing a new website for the MDA that will include property listings with interactive maps.
In other business, Don Hopper, executive director with the Calhoun County Economic Development Council, updated the board about a cluster of spec buildings that have been constructed at McClellan.
Speculative, or “spec” buildings, are built by developers with the goal of attracting tenants during or shortly after construction.
“We’ve had a lot of people over the last several years looking for that ten thousand square foot building, it may be five, it may be fifteen,” Hopper said.
“We’ve got two 7,500-square-foot buildings and a 15,000-square-foot buildings that are there. We've done a final inspection, repainted the outside,” Hopper said.
Hopper said there is a demand for larger commercial buildings.
“It’s just finding the right fit for them and us,” he said.
The board unanimously voted on the following:
— Approved $1,600 for a contractor to clear out one mile of property that would be added to the existing 17 miles of multi-use trails at McClellan.
— Approved the use of “pedal assist” electric bicycles on McClellan’s multi-use trails.
— Approved $150,700 to demolish an old Fort McClellan era building that is in bad shape. The building is known as the small arms building.
— Approved new directional signage for McClellan to replace the old and outdated signage.
— Approved $36,942.76 for four wireless security cameras to be installed at undisclosed locations to help deter criminal activity.
— Approved the MDA’s fiscal year 2023 budget.
Julie Moss, MDA director updated the board on Lake Yahou Park. Moss said that the half-mile trail around the eight-acre lake has been paved with asphalt as have both entrances to the park’s parking lot. Moss said that the MDA has sold $3,100 in fishing licenses since the park opened in May. Each fishing license costs $5 and is good for one year.