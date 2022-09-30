 Skip to main content
Horses, bikes and feet will compete in unusual event at McClellan

The half-mile trail around Lake Yahou at McClellan has been paved with asphalt. 

 Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

Tighten your sneaker laces, pump up your bike tires and nail some shoes on your horse — a thing called a “treadhoofalon” is coming to McClellan Nov. 5.

To be held on the Camp McClellan horse trails and McClellan’s multi-use trails, the athletic event will test the endurance of runners, mountain bikers and horseback riders, acting as a team or individually, as they choose.